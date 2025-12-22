NBA Viewership Hits 15 Year High With More Than 87 Million Viewers This Season

The NBA is enjoying its strongest audience surge in more than a decade, and the numbers tell a clear story. More than 87 million unique viewers in the United States have watched NBA games so far during the 2025–26 season, marking the league’s highest reach in 15 years. That figure represents an 89 percent jump from last season, a dramatic rise that reflects both smarter scheduling and a major change in how fans access games.

Much of the credit goes to the league’s decision to spread its product across several platforms rather than leaning on one primary broadcaster. Games are now shared between ESPN, NBC and Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and NBA TV. That approach has created a steady rhythm across the week.

Mondays and Tuesdays flow through Peacock, Wednesdays sit with ESPN, Saturdays split between Prime Video and ABC, and Sundays rotate between ABC and NBC’s streaming arm. Fans no longer need to wait for one night to feel plugged in.

Another major factor has been the introduction of the league’s ‘Tap to Watch’ feature. Instead of forcing viewers to hunt across apps and schedules, the NBA now routes fans directly to live broadcasts from league and team platforms, along with popular third party sites. The idea is simple. Fewer clicks mean fewer reasons to give up. That ease of access has helped casual viewers turn into repeat watchers, which matters far more than one-off spikes.

Still, the picture is not flawless. Amazon Prime Video’s first season of carrying NBA Cup games has drawn mixed reactions. The NBA Cup Championship averaged just over three million viewers, a small rise from last year but well below the audience that tuned in for the inaugural final on broadcast television. Earlier knockout round games on Prime also trailed last season’s numbers, with quarterfinals taking the biggest hit due to streaming only access and local broadcast overlap.

That contrast highlights an important tension. Streaming expands reach over time, but traditional television still delivers bigger single-night peaks. The NBA appears comfortable living in both worlds. Overall reach matters more than isolated comparisons, and right now that reach is climbing fast.

The momentum is set to continue with the league’s Christmas Day slate, which features five games across ABC and ESPN for the 18th straight year. Matchups involving the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks ensure that casual fans will be drawn back in during one of the sport’s biggest viewing windows.

For years, questions hovered around whether the NBA was losing its audience. This season has provided a strong response. Fans are still watching, just in different ways. The numbers suggest this rebound is not a fluke. It looks like a reset that is finally paying off.