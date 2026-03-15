Iman Shumpert Names The 3 Toughest Players He Had To Guard

Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert spent much of his career guarding the league’s best scorers. Defense became his calling card early, especially during his years with the New York Knicks and later with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quick feet, strong hands, and the ability to stay in front of explosive guards made him one of the players coaches trusted against elite perimeter stars.

Still, some assignments felt different.

Speaking on the Out the Mud podcast, Shumpert named the three toughest players he ever had to defend: James Harden, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. Each presented a completely different type of challenge, which made guarding them especially difficult.

“James, cuz of the whistle. Steph, because of how many screens people set for him. And KD cuz it’s a bad matchup. If I was 7 feet, 6-11, 6-10, I probably would go with somebody else. But because I’d never have been able to contest a KD shot. Even if I fouled him, I don’t think I feel like I fouled him somewhere down here. Everything up here is either he made it, or he missed it.”

“James Harden created a dribble package for everybody. Through the legs, cross. Through the legs, cross. Through the legs, through the legs, cross. Through the legs, cross. Through the legs, cross. Through the legs, cross. Through the legs, through the legs, cross.”

“That’s what everybody does now. And they added a stepback to it. You can do as many stepbacks as you want. That’s everybody’s rock dribble now when they getting ready to go into their package. Think LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards. Chop chop and keep your balance, keep your core, and now you can always do all three things. You could pick one.”

“James just got that quick a** floater. It’s not even a floater. It’s like a toss. It’s not a full floater like a guard. It look like a lob too. He created this game for n****s that people emulated. If Steph Curry changed the game, so did James Harden. We don’t talk about that a lot.”

Shumpert pointed first to the whistle. Harden mastered the relationship between ball handler and defender in a way that forced defenders into uncomfortable decisions every possession. If the defender pressed too close, Harden would bait contact and draw free throws. If the defender backed up, Harden created space for stepback threes.

That tension changes how a defender approaches every possession.

Harden’s dribble rhythm also altered modern guard play. Shumpert described the pattern clearly: repeated between-the-legs dribbles followed by a sudden cross. That motion forces defenders to reset their stance again and again. Eventually, balance slips, and then Harden attacks.

The move set became a blueprint for younger scorers. Players like LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards now rely on similar rhythm dribbles before launching into stepbacks or drives. Harden turned isolation scoring into a structured sequence that many players copied.

Shumpert believes that influence often gets overlooked.

The Curry challenge looks completely different.

Against Stephen Curry, the ball is not the problem; he is, as often stated by LeBron James and other greats. Curry rarely stands still, and the Golden State Warriors‘ offense constantly runs him through layers of screens, cuts, and handoffs.

That forces defenders to chase him across the floor for entire possessions. The physical effort becomes exhausting because the defender must navigate multiple screens while still tracking Curry’s shooting pocket. One slow step around a screen gives Curry enough room to fire a three. That margin is tiny.

Even elite defenders struggle because the system amplifies Curry’s shooting gravity. Every movement forces defenders to react quickly, and constant movement makes defensive discipline harder to maintain.

Then there is Durant.

For Shumpert, defending Kevin Durant created a structural problem. Height and skill rarely combine the way they do in Durant’s game. At nearly seven feet tall with guard-level ball handling, Durant shoots over defenders rather than around them. That changes the geometry of defense.

Shumpert explained that even when he contested Durant’s jumper, the release point sat so high that the contest rarely mattered. From a guard’s perspective, it can feel like reaching below the shot rather than actually challenging it. That creates an unavoidable mismatch. Durant does not need much separation. A slight lean, a single dribble, or a small fadeaway gives him a clean look. For defenders without similar length, stopping that shot becomes extremely difficult.

Shumpert never earned an All-Defensive selection, but players around the league respected his ability to guard elite scorers. His defensive pressure helped Cleveland during its 2016 championship run.

Still, those three matchups stood apart. Harden manipulates defenders with rhythm and foul pressure. Curry breaks defensive structure through relentless movement. Durant solves the problem with size and skill.