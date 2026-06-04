AJ Dybantsa Hilariously Schools Gilbert Arenas On Utah Geography

AJ Dybantsa came for basketball talk and ended up giving Gilbert Arenas a geography lesson.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
AJ Dybantsa Hilariously Schools Gilbert Arenas On Utah Geography
Credit: Fadeaway World

AJ Dybantsa is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but during a recent appearance on No Chill Gil podcast, the future NBA star found himself teaching Gilbert Arenas a lesson in basic geography.

The hilarious exchange quickly became one of the most entertaining moments of the interview. The conversation began as Arenas explained why he believes a team drafting Dybantsa should immediately hand him the keys to the franchise.

Gilbert Arenas: “And the spotlight is coming to you. So if the spotlight is going to come to you, then I’m going to keep you home.”

AJ Dybantsa: “In Boston.”

Gilbert Arenas: “Utah.”

AJ Dybantsa: “That’s not home.”

Gilbert Arenas: “It’s not home for you, but it’s been home for the last few years. And that is your city right now.”

AJ Dybantsa: “Utah’s also not a city, by the way.”

Gilbert Arenas: “What is it?”

AJ Dybantsa: “A state.”

Gilbert Arenas: “What do they call it? I mean, I’m going to be honest, we didn’t pay attention to Utah, so that’s different, you know what I mean?”

AJ Dybantsa: “You gotta be joking. You gotta be joking.”

The moment left everyone laughing and showcased the personality that has helped make Dybantsa one of the most marketable young prospects in basketball. While the exchange was lighthearted, it also highlighted the growing connection between Dybantsa and the state of Utah.

After all, Utah has become a major part of his basketball journey.

Dybantsa spent his college season at BYU, where he established himself as the best player in college basketball. He started all 35 games and led Division I in scoring with 25.5 points per game. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.0% from the field.

His dominant season only strengthened his position as the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall in the upcoming draft. Recent reports have suggested Dybantsa would be open to remaining in Utah if the Jazz can find a way to acquire the No. 1 pick. Several reports have linked Utah to aggressive trade discussions aimed at moving up in the draft.

The geography lesson came shortly after another notable exchange between Dybantsa and Arenas. Earlier in the interview, Arenas argued that if the Washington Wizards draft Dybantsa, they should immediately trade stars Anthony Davis and Trae Young to give the rookie complete control of the franchise.

Dybantsa quickly distanced himself from that idea, jokingly telling social media not to blame him for Arenas’ comments. Still, the discussion showed just how highly Arenas thinks of the 18-year-old prospect. He repeatedly described Dybantsa as a future superstar capable of becoming the face of an NBA franchise from day one.

For now, Dybantsa is focused on preparing for the biggest moment of his career. But before he becomes the likely No. 1 pick, he can add one more accomplishment to his growing résumé.

He successfully taught Gilbert Arenas that Utah is a state, not a city. Not every future NBA superstar gets to say that.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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