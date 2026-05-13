AJ Dybantsa Wants To Stay In Utah, Could Force His Way To Jazz In 2026 NBA Draft

As the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, NBA prospect AJ Dybantsa is likely headed to the Washington Wizards this summer. If he had his say in it, however, Dybantsa would stay in Utah to continue what he started at BYU.

According to the latest intel from CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein, the young forward has grown to like living in the state, where his family has now relocated full-time. He’s still hoping to stay in the area and play for the Utah Jazz, but it might require some questionable methods to drop his stock and increase the odds of being available at No. 2.

“That comment by Dybantsa was also consistent with one of the most repeated pieces of intel floating around Chicago this week: that Dybantsa was reportedly hoping to stay in Utah,” wrote Finkelstein. “He’s been in Utah now for two years (one season at Utah Prep and one season in Provo at BYU). His family is now with him in Utah, and they’ve grown to like the state and were hoping to stay. Now that has led some to wonder whether we could see some “workout shenanigans” where Dybantsa could potentially refuse to work out for Washington in hopes of forcing his way to Utah… Dybantsa’s camp had reportedly indicated to some they weren’t interested in playing that game, despite their preference to end up in Utah.”

AJ Dybantsa isn’t your average NBA prospect. With averages of 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season, he’s a cut above the rest and has the potential to shift the balance of power in the NBA. At 6’9″ and 217 pounds, he’s the perfect size for an elite scoring wing and has shown natural leadership both on and off the court. After recently declaring for the draft, he’s ready to join any team that calls his name this summer, but he has a clear preference for one team in particular: the Utah Jazz, who have no clear pick for No. 2.

It’s not every day that a top prospect is clamoring to stay in Utah. Historically, bigger market teams like the Lakers, Knicks, and Heat have been the envy of young players, often standing out as the most desirable landing spots. Historically, the Jazz have never been considered among this group, for obvious reasons. Besides representing a notoriously small-market city (Salt Lake City, Utah), the franchise has a very limited history of success.

Nowadays, the franchise is struggling to keep up with Western competitors, having finished dead-last in the standings at 22-60. Aside from Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, the Jazz are notably lacking young talent, and they don’t have a clear direction for the future. Even so, Dybantsa has built strong connections in the area, and he believes the Jazz have more than enough to help him build a historic career.

Along with a star-studded frontcourt featuring Markkanen and Kessler, the Jazz have other pieces such as Keyonte George and Ace Bailey. That’s not to mention the impact of head coach Will Hardy, who has earned a lot of respect across the league. Behind the scenes, notorious Celtics legend Danny Ainge is running the front office, putting his extensive knowledge and experience to use.

So while the Jazz may not be as attractive as the more prestigious teams, they certainly have enough to appeal to someone like Dybantsa. After planting his roots and getting comfortable in Utah, he doesn’t want to leave it behind now. Whether that means we should expect some “workout shenanigans” remains to be seen, but nothing is off the table when it comes to player empowerment in this NBA.