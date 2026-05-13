What LeBron James Told Alex Caruso Following Lakers Playoff Exit

Following what was possibly LeBron James’ final game as a Laker, he made sure to pay respect to the team that ended his season. One of his stops that night was for his former teammate Alex Caruso, who is now in his second season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When the two met for the first time since the series’ deciding victory, it would have been easy for the veteran forward to hold a quiet resentment or even make some shady comments to discredit OKC’s run. Instead, he showed support for Caruso and wished for his success, even though it came at his own expense.

“Take it all the way,” said LeBron in a heartfelt moment. “Go get another one.”

LeBron James to Alex Caruso after being eliminated: “Take it all the way. Go get another one.” pic.twitter.com/XUVz8CDxpb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 13, 2026

Alex Caruso was a fan favorite in Los Angeles before he signed with the Bulls in 2021. Like Austin Reaves, he went undrafted before making his way to the Lakers, where he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 42.6% shooting and 36.2% shooting from three. LeBron took him under his wing, and together they helped the Lakers win a championship in 2020. Today, that run must feel like a distant memory, but that doesn’t mean James ever stopped rooting for Caruso’s success.

In the viral clip, you could see how much James still wants to see Alex thrive, despite how heated things can become. During a previous matchup in February, emotions ran high after Caruso was accused by James of illegal defense. Eventually, Alex told the NBA legend to “sit down” and “get some rest.” In their latest matchup, it was the officiating that had LeBron fired up, but Caruso’s perimeter defense only heightened Los Angeles’ frustrations.

While the Lakers were underdogs to begin the series, they still had some hope of pulling off an upset against a clearly superior opponent. But it just wasn’t meant to be, as the Thunder are deeper, more disciplined, and just all-around better in every position on the court.

Just like he did on the Lakers for the first four years of his career, Caruso brought that critical spark off the bench that helped widen the gap and put down any chance of a comeback. His defense in the backcourt has been key for Oklahoma City, but he’s just one small part of what makes them so special.

For LeBron James, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Thunder are on the verge of history. No team has won back-to-back titles since the Warriors in 2018, but this squad is different. Between stars like Shai Gilegous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, and role-players like Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso, they have all of the pieces needed to be a formidable force in the West for years to come.

LeBron has always had an eye for talent, and he knows what he’s witnessing with this Thunder team. Instead of being jealous or spiteful of Caruso’s success, he’s cheering him on to go and win his third NBA championship.