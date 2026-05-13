AJ Dybantsa Reveals Dream Starting Five Featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry

As he prepares for the 2026 NBA Draft, young prospect AJ Dybantsa is being asked the hard questions. At one point during his media appearance on Wednesday, he was asked one of the most controversial questions of all: starting five of the modern NBA stars.

While his list includes some expected inclusions, it also came as a surprise in several ways. Naturally, AJ included himself at the small forward spot along with legends LeBron James and Stephen Curry to fill the backcourt. Finally, he picked Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic to play power forward and center, respectively.

“I’m about to get canceled for some of this, but I’ll put LeBron at the one. Jokic at the five,” said Dybantsa, via SportsCenter. “I’ll play the three, KD at the four. And I’ll have Curry at the two, but he’s strictly there to shoot.”

Of course, we expected AJ to save a spot for himself, proving that his unwavering confidence remains intact. He still has a long way to go before he can be in the same company as some of those legends, but he showed signs of greatness at BYU, with averages of 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 51.0% shooting from the field. His future is still very much uncertain, but the latest intel has revealed his preference to stay in Utah for his NBA career. Whether or not he can live up to his potential remains to be seen.

Regarding the rest of his modern-day starting five, it’s interesting that Dybantsa, who turned 19 in January, mentioned more aging NBA superstars than the younger, rising generation of players. Instead of Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, or Victor Wembanyama, AJ went with the more established names like LeBron, Steph, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic. Besides their superstar status, they are all NBA champions and MVP winners who helped set a higher standard for greatness.

Out of anyone, it’s clear that Dybantsa has a preference for King James. He was the first name he mentioned, and he said it without any hesitation. Interestingly, the young NBA prospect put LeBron as his point guard, despite him playing forward for the Lakers (and for most of his career). It’s a nod to his skills as a playmaker and floor general, but James’ resume alone warrants putting him on the lineup as a four-time champion, four-time league MVP, and 22x All-Star. Over 23 seasons, he’s averaged 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 34.8% shooting from three.

Second was Nikola Jokic, who took the center spot easily. Even after his first-round elimination this season, AJ Dybantsa still sees the Serbian big man as one of the best players in the game, and a must-have on any hypothetical modern-day roster. He isn’t known for his defense, but he more than makes up for it on the offensive end, operating as an elite playmaker and versatile scorer for the Denver Nuggets. This season, the three-time MVP averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 56.9% shooting and 38.0% shooting from three.

Kevin Durant is arguably the most controversial inclusion on Dybantsa’s hypothetical superteam. While he could have just as easily picked Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jayson Tatum, he went with Durant, who hasn’t been out of the second round since 2019. Despite his complicated history, however, Durant’s impact is undeniable as one of the game’s most gifted natural scorers. He’s also not far behind LeBron in terms of longevity, with averages of 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.0% shooting from the field in 2025-26 (his 18th season).

Stephen Curry may be part of a fading dynasty, but that doesn’t make his game any less valuable. Even at this stage of his career, the star point guard still knows how to ball, and he’s coming off another stellar season with averages of 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting from the field and 39.3% shooting from three. While he’s considered an elite playmaker on the Warriors, he wouldn’t need to run the offense with LeBron in the backcourt. Dybantsa says he’d be used strictly for shooting, which is what Curry does best.

In the end, while you might disagree with Dybantsa’s lineup, his mind is already made up. As a true student of the game, he has developed an appreciation for greatness and a deep respect for those who paved the way for his own ascension. That’s why he’s going to work hard on his game to meet expectations and prove he belongs in the same category as some of the game’s most iconic legends.