Kevin Garnett Slams “Too Emotional” Victor Wembanyama For Crying After Beating Thunder

NBA legend Kevin Garnett criticizes Victor Wembanyama for crying after winning Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with guard De'aaron Fox (4) after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with guard De'aaron Fox (4) after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama went viral after he was seen crying on live television after the Spurs beat the Thunder in Game 7 at Oklahoma’s Paycom Center to progress to the NBA Finals. But that did not sit well with the Celtics legend, Kevin Garnett, who mentored Wembanyama personally last summer.

 

The NBA legend recorded an episode of ‘KG Certified’ with Paul Pierce, where he predicted that the Knicks would win the Finals in six games simply because Victor Wembanyama needs to feel some pain for him to realize the actual value of an NBA championship.

“Give me the Knicks in six, Give me the Knicks in six, they wrap everything up in six, and they’ll be wrapped up before 18,” said Garnett when Pierce asked him to predict the winner of the upcoming NBA Finals.

“Guess what? The alien got to go through some heartache to be able to tell the fairy tale Hallmark card story. You understand? He got to go through some bulls–t. He’s crying in the motherf—–g Western Conference finals? That was too emotional for me,” said Garnett as he looked clearly unhappy with Wembanyama for crying.

“Yeah, man. He’s got four more games to try to get. You’ve got to go through the finals now. Nah, you still got to be even keeled right here. And that trophy that ain’t [your goal]. ‘That’s cool. Yeah, we beat them. Cool. But I got a whole other [thing in] sight, and it’s up here.'”

“It’s going to take my energy to run up this hill. I can’t be your… nah, that’s how bad they wanted to beat OKC. You know what I’m saying? But man, this right here. Nah,” a displeased Garnett added.

“And then to me, this is the Knicks’ only window I see. They’ve got to get it right now. All I’m talking about you ain’t got no Boston on here. You got no OKC. You’ve got to go now. You’ve got to go now.” 

Garnett trained with Wembanyama last summer before he exploded into the player he is today. So Wembanyama may not be happy about hearing this from a legend whom he treated like a mentor.

Wembanyama explained why he cried after the Spurs performed like a well-oiled machine as a team to steal Game 7 from the Thunder on the road.

“That’s a tough question. I think it’s first and foremost a fear of judgment,” Wembanyama said in French, as per Maxime Aubin, a French reporter who spoke to Wembanyama after Game 7.

“Like, this feeling that you have to act a certain way, social codes, I guess. Personally, I refuse to carry the burden of having to hide my emotions,” Wembanyama reportedly said as he slammed those who criticized him for crying.

He ended Game 7 with 22 points, 7 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block while going 7-15 from the floor (46.7 FG%) and 3-5 from beyond the arc (60.0 3P%).

The French star eventually bagged the Western Conference Finals MVP award after averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game in the series while going 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Hearing such criticism from a mentor-like figure can do one of two things for Wembanyama. It can either throw him off or help him lock in even more to dismantle the Knicks in the Finals.

It will be interesting to see if Wembanyama directly responds to Garnett, whose comments have gone viral on social media. But Wembanyama will likely hope to silence his critics with his domination on the court alone.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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