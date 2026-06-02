New Details On Mitchell Robinson’s Pinkie Injury: Game 1 Plans Revealed

The loss of 7’0″ big man Mitchell Robinson would have been a major loss for the New York Knicks heading into Game 1. As one of their primary enforcers in the paint, he was eighth in Sixth Man of the Year voting for his efforts on defense.

That’s why, when news initially broke of his pinkie injury this week, a wave of panic set in among hopeful Knicks fans dreaming of their first title since 1999. The good news is, according to Shams Charania, he’s on track to be active in Game 1, barring any further setbacks. He reportedly suffered the injury at home, although the exact details remain unclear.

“Mitchell Robinson still fully plans and is resolute on playing in Game 1 on Wednesday night against the Spurs,” said Charania on NBA Today. “The Knicks still must clear him for that game. What he has is damage to his pinkie, damage to his fifth metacarpal. No brace, no splint, nothing on that right hand. He’s going to need to wear a brace, a pretty sizeable one, to play, but how did this happen? The details are still murky, but what I do know is that he hurt himself in his own home.”

Unlike other injuries throughout the playoffs this year (including Knicks swingman OG Anunoby), this one was not suffered in the middle of action. In fact, the Knicks haven’t played since May 25th, and Mitchell Robinson showed no signs in the 130-96 Game 4 win over the Cavaliers. In 18 minutes, he dropped eight points, 10 rebounds, zero assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 4-6 shooting from the field.

We don’t know exactly what caused the injury, but head coach Mike Brown confirmed that he’s making steady progress in his rehab. He also said that Robinson’s official status is still unknown, despite recent collaborative efforts.

“I don’t know what he’ll be listed on the injury report,” said Brown. “He did individual stuff yesterday. I’m about to talk to our medical people to see what he can do today.”

The Knicks are set for a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, and it’ll be their toughest fight yet. In addition to consistent scoring from the primary stars, it will require an elite defensive presence to contain center Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De’Aaron Fox. While Robinson plans to be in the lineup, the Knicks could be vulnerable if he’s compromised in any way.

Over the course of this historic series, look for Robinson’s health to become an increasingly prominent storyline as the Spurs put more and more pressure on the front lines. If he can hold it down and provide consistent production off the bench, it could become one of the factors that swing the series in their favor.

Whatever happens now, the Knicks know better than to hinge their entire game plan on Mitchell Robinson’s availability. Whether he’s in the lineup or not, they still believe in their formula for victory, and it starts with being physical, meeting the Spurs’ intensity, and executing the game plan set by Mike Brown and the coaching staff.