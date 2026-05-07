OG Anunoby Injury Update: Doctor Outlines Best And Worst Case Scenarios For Knicks Star

OG Anunoby has become one of the biggest reasons behind the New York Knicks taking a commanding 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. But now, the Knicks are anxiously waiting for MRI results after the star forward suffered a worrying hamstring injury late in Game 2.

According to sports injury expert Dr. Jesse Morse, the outcome of the MRI could determine not only the rest of this series, but potentially the rest of Anunoby’s postseason. Responding to footage of the injury, Morse explained the three possible scenarios.

“Best case scenario it’s not a full strain and just a mild ‘tweak’ with no changes. He would likely miss 1-2 games.”

That is the outcome Knicks fans are desperately hoping for. Anything beyond that becomes far more serious.

“If this shows a grade 1 strain (mild), his series will be over, but he could potentially return in two weeks.”

Even in the Grade 1 scenario, the Knicks would still likely lose Anunoby for the remainder of the Sixers series, which would put enormous pressure on players like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to carry a heavier two-way load.

The nightmare scenario would be a Grade 2 strain, similar to the hamstring injury currently sidelining Luka Doncic.

“If it is a grade 2, moderate, partial tear, these take 6-8 weeks. Then his season is likely over, unfortunately.”

That possibility would be devastating for New York because Anunoby has arguably been their best overall player during the playoffs.

OG Anunoby Right hamstring strain I think there’s a good chance. He will get an MRI either last night or this morning. Best case scenario it’s not a full strain and just a mild ‘tweak’ with no changes. He would likely miss 1-2 games. If this shows a grade 1 strain (mild),… https://t.co/9dsQL59rMt pic.twitter.com/Ko0GqZ8cKd — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) May 7, 2026

During the regular season, Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. In the playoffs, though, he has elevated his game to another level. Anunoby is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting an absurd 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from three-point range.

More importantly, he has become the Knicks’ defensive anchor on the perimeter. Before leaving Game 2, Anunoby delivered another massive performance with 24 points, five rebounds, four steals, and a block in 37 minutes.

His fingerprints were all over the game. The Knicks eventually secured a gritty 108-102 victory to take a 2-0 series lead, but concern immediately replaced celebration once Anunoby grabbed at his right hamstring late in the fourth quarter. The timing could not be worse.

The Eastern Conference suddenly feels wide open. The Boston Celtics are already eliminated, while the Detroit Pistons still do not look fully dominant. This feels like a legitimate opportunity for New York to make the NBA Finals.

That is exactly why losing OG Anunoby would hurt so much. He has become the perfect playoff wing. Elite defense, efficient scoring, physicality, transition offense, and reliable three-point shooting. Few players in the league impact winning on both ends the way he currently does.

If the MRI reveals only a tweak, the Knicks likely survive this scare. If it reveals a Grade 1 or Grade 2 strain, though, the entire balance of the Eastern Conference playoffs could suddenly shift overnight.

Knicks Get Positive News About OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks avoided the worst-case scenario after the forward’s MRI results came back relatively positive. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Anunoby has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and is officially considered day to day heading into Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

That is a massive relief for New York, considering fears initially ranged from a multi-week absence to a season-ending injury. He remains listed as questionable for Friday night, but the fact that he has not already been ruled out gives the Knicks real hope moving forward.