Ernie Johnson Claps Back At Draymond Green For Holding One Of The Worst Playoffs Stars Ever

Ernie Johnson cooked Draymond Green with one devastating playoff stat.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ernie Johnson had the perfect response ready after Draymond Green tried taking shots at Charles Barkley on ‘Inside The NBA.’ What started as another playful back-and-forth quickly turned into one of the funniest moments of the playoffs after Johnson pulled out a brutal stat live on air.

During the segment, Green mocked Barkley’s late-career stint with the Houston Rockets while discussing aging stars and declining teams. Barkley had argued that the Golden State Warriors dynasty was over, leading Green to fire back by saying his goal was to avoid looking like Barkley did in a Rockets uniform at the end of his career.

That is when Johnson stepped in with the knockout punch.

Ernie Johnson: “I can tell you Underdog has put the period on this discussion with this. Draymond Green, you’ve had 43 of those games with more turnovers than made field goals. That is tied for the most since 2003, tied with Kendrick Perkins for the most.”

Draymond Green: “You did not even have to go that far.”

Ernie Johnson: “Hey, what can I say?”

 

The clip instantly went viral because it perfectly flipped the conversation. Green had tried clowning Barkley’s decline, but Johnson reminded everybody that Green owns one of the roughest offensive playoff records ever for a high-minute player.

Statistically, the number makes sense once you look at Green’s role. Across his playoff career, Green has averaged 11.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while shooting 44.5% from the field and 30.0% from three-point range. He also averages 2.6 turnovers and 3.8 fouls per game while attempting only 9.2 shots and 3.4 three-pointers per contest.

Because Green is not a primary scorer, especially during the later stages of his career, there have been many playoff games where his turnovers outweighed his made baskets. Unlike stars such as Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant, Green’s value has never been centered around scoring.

Instead, his impact comes defensively. Green has averaged 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks during his playoff career while serving as the defensive anchor for four Warriors championship teams. His versatility, communication, and ability to guard multiple positions remain the biggest reasons why Golden State became a dynasty.

Still, Johnson’s stat hit hard because of the timing. Green had spent the segment attacking Barkley’s Rockets years, but Barkley’s production in Houston still looked stronger offensively than Green’s recent playoff numbers.

Barkley averaged 16.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists during his four seasons with the Rockets while shooting 48.2% from the field. Even during his decline, Barkley remained a productive scorer and rebounder.

The exchange also highlighted why ‘Inside The NBA’ remains one of the best sports shows ever. The chemistry between Johnson, Barkley, Green, and the rest of the crew creates moments that feel completely unscripted. Green tried delivering a knockout line at Barkley. Instead, Johnson quietly ended the debate with one stat that completely changed the room.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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