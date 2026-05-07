Draymond Green Calls Out New York Knicks Fans For Early Celebrations: “Then You Wonder Why Players Quit In The Conference Finals”

Since moving on to the Eastern Conference semifinals, the New York Knicks have looked like one of the best teams in the league and a legitimate contender. While this is undoubtedly a positive sign for the Knicks, four-time NBA champion Draymond Green issued a warning to New York’s fan base.

After a 108-102 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2, the New York Knicks have established a commanding 2-0 lead in the semifinals series. As promising as this is, during his appearance on “Inside the NBA,” Draymond Green slammed Knicks fans by highlighting the perils of celebrating too early.

“I’m going to tell you a problem the Knicks are going to have. They win these games; it’s the second round of the playoffs, and everybody is running around having parades,” Green stated.

“They’re trapping JR Smith outside of Madison Square Garden. Let’s not have a parade before you win the thing, Knicks fans. Y’all do the same thing, then wonder why your players quit in the Conference Finals. They got the parade already.”

Even though Draymond Green’s comment may come across as harsh, in the greater context of things, the four-time champion may be making a solid point.

Following the blowout win in Game 1, Knicks fans went berserk outside MSG, trampling former Knicks player JR Smith in the process. Smith addressed the event later, sharing that after he fell to the ground, instead of receiving help, he was mobbed by people attempting to record the moment on their phones.

While every franchise has passionate fans, Knicks fans are notoriously in a league of their own. Given that the fan base celebrated New York’s win over Indiana by attacking a Tyrese Haliburton doll in last year’s playoffs, they are always on the verge of going frantic.

Although this kind of passion can be viewed as motivation, as Draymond Green noted, it hasn’t necessarily worked out in the Knicks’ favor over the last few years.

Since the 2020-21 season, the Knicks have made five playoff appearances, including their current run. Of these five appearances, only one has seen them move on to the Eastern Conference Finals. In this regard, last year’s loss may have arguably been the most disappointing.

The Knicks looked like title contenders last season and were undoubtedly the favorites heading into the ECF matchup against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. However, losing to the Pacers in six games after Haliburton’s heroics may have come as a shock not only to the players but also to the fans.

This isn’t to say that Knicks fans are fickle by any means. But from Draymond Green’s perspective at least, their celebrations may give the team a false sense of fulfillment. Needless to say, this could prove fatal when in pursuit of a championship.

While Draymond Green’s comments can also be perceived as misplaced hate, the four-time champion has never explicitly shown dislike for New York or its fans. However, in light of his statement about the Knicks’ status as title contenders, it can be argued that Green has only remained consistent with his opinions.