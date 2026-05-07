Ayesha Curry Gives Stephen Curry Side-Eye After He Accidentally Steps On Her Met Gala Dress Train

Stephen Curry accidentally stepped on Ayesha Curry’s Met Gala dress train, triggering a viral side-eye moment online.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Ayesha Curry Gives Stephen Curry Side-Eye After He Accidentally Steps On Her Met Gala Dress Train
Credit: Fadeaway World

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry had one of the funniest accidental moments of the 2026 Met Gala after Steph briefly stepped on Ayesha’s dress train outside the carpet, leading to an immediate side-eye reaction that instantly went viral online.

The moment happened as the couple arrived together in coordinated black outfits at the prestigious fashion event in New York. Steph wore a hooded black suit jacket, while Ayesha appeared in a dramatic sheer black dress with a long flowing train and a leather jacket draped around her arms.

As cameras followed them entering the event, Steph accidentally stepped directly onto the back of Ayesha’s dress train before quickly recovering and moving away. Ayesha immediately turned and gave him a sharp look that social media noticed instantly.

 

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The clip exploded online within minutes, with fans turning the tiny red carpet mishap into a full internet discussion.

One fan joked, “Careful, Steph. I know that look.”

Another wrote, “Poor Steph😮”

Others immediately sided against Ayesha in the interaction.

“Why she looking at him like he’s not the reason she is there lmfao,” one user posted.

Another added, “Girl you are there cause of him!”

“She wants to be the main character so bad,” another comment read.

Some reactions went even further, comparing the dynamic to other famous celebrity couples.

“She’s really the other Jada Pinkett Smith,” one fan wrote.

“Ooof the shade lol,” another added.

Despite the internet overreacting to a harmless moment, Steph and Ayesha have consistently shown over the years that they remain one of the NBA’s strongest celebrity marriages. Recently, the two reflected publicly on nearly 15 years of marriage and discussed how much they have learned from each other throughout their relationship.

Ayesha also previously apologized to Steph for earlier comments where she admitted athletes originally were not her type before eventually falling in love with the future four-time NBA champion.

The Met Gala appearance also came during an unusual offseason period for Steph. The Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs after losing in the Play-In Tournament to the Phoenix Suns, ending Curry’s season far earlier than expected.

Steph himself admitted attending the Met Gala was bittersweet because he would rather still be competing on the basketball court.

“On one hand, I love it. On the other hand, that means I’m not playing basketball right now.”

That frustration likely still lingers for the 38-year-old superstar, who remains one of the NBA’s elite players despite the Warriors missing the postseason entirely.

As for the viral dress train moment, it ultimately looked far more serious online than it likely was in reality. Steph recovered immediately, Ayesha kept walking, and both continued smiling through the event. But in the social media era, even one accidental step at the Met Gala quickly becomes headline material when one of the NBA’s biggest power couples is involved.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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