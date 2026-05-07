Victor Wembanyama Sends Blunt Message On Spurs’ Playoff Mindset After Game 2 Win

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama sent a blunt message about how the team will approach their Game 3 clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs walked out of Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs with a dominant 133-95 win to tie the series up at 1-1. Games 3 and 4 will be hosted by the Timberwolves at the Target Center, so the Spurs have two high-pressure games coming up that they need to secure to advance to the Conference Finals.

Victor Wembanyama made history in their Game 1 loss with 12 blocks, playing an entirely different style in Game 2. Instead of hunting for blocks, Wembanyama had a decent all-around game in just 25 minutes of action with 19 points (7-15 FG), 15 rebounds, and two blocks.

He spoke to the media after the game about how the franchise intends to carry this momentum over to Game 3 on the road. Wembanyama’s answer was full of class, sharing former head coach Gregg Popovich’s philosophy and making it clear that the Spurs aren’t going to take this game lightly.

“We’re going to watch film because, as Pop says, when you win you’re never as good as you thought you were, and when you lose you’re rarely as bad. So obviously, stay humble and keep working.”

Wembanyama was also asked about how their young Spurs can upset a veteran Timberwolves squad that made the Western Conference Finals the last two seasons, making it clear that the Spurs don’t view experience as a factor in this clash.

“It says we don’t care.”

Wembanyama is averaging 15.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 7.0 blocks through two games in this series.

He’s clearly been challenged by Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who was also one of Wembanyama’s mentors growing up. But, Wembanyama comfortably out-rebounded Gobert (10 rebounds) in Game 2 while also holding his French counterpart to just five points. Gobert can’t score like Wembanyama anyway, but Wemby’s performances are ensuring Gobert is a non-factor offensively.

The Timberwolves will be underdogs in almost every game this series due to the injury issues on their roster. Anthony Edwards is playing through injury and has come off the bench in Games 1 and 2 while being on a minutes restriction. First-round hero Ayo Dosunmu is also currently sidelined, as well as guard Donte DiVincenzo, who tore his Achilles during the first round.

The Spurs have a golden opportunity to return to the Conference Finals for the first time in a decade against the Timberwolves. However, they can’t take the Timberwolves lightly because they’re coming off a sensational upset series win over the Denver Nuggets.

Wembanyama’s comments make it clear that the Spurs will not go into Minnesota with the expectation that they’re the better team or the favorites. All the franchise will focus on is getting the result they need and playing basketball the Spurs way. That led to a 38-point win over Minnesota in Game 2, so sticking to their script for future matchups might be their best bet at putting this series behind them.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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