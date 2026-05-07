Victor Wembanyama Sends Blunt Message On Spurs’ Playoff Mindset After Game 2 Win

The San Antonio Spurs walked out of Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs with a dominant 133-95 win to tie the series up at 1-1. Games 3 and 4 will be hosted by the Timberwolves at the Target Center, so the Spurs have two high-pressure games coming up that they need to secure to advance to the Conference Finals.

Victor Wembanyama made history in their Game 1 loss with 12 blocks, playing an entirely different style in Game 2. Instead of hunting for blocks, Wembanyama had a decent all-around game in just 25 minutes of action with 19 points (7-15 FG), 15 rebounds, and two blocks.

He spoke to the media after the game about how the franchise intends to carry this momentum over to Game 3 on the road. Wembanyama’s answer was full of class, sharing former head coach Gregg Popovich’s philosophy and making it clear that the Spurs aren’t going to take this game lightly.

“We’re going to watch film because, as Pop says, when you win you’re never as good as you thought you were, and when you lose you’re rarely as bad. So obviously, stay humble and keep working.”

Wembanyama was also asked about how their young Spurs can upset a veteran Timberwolves squad that made the Western Conference Finals the last two seasons, making it clear that the Spurs don’t view experience as a factor in this clash.

“It says we don’t care.”

Wembanyama is averaging 15.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 7.0 blocks through two games in this series.

He’s clearly been challenged by Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who was also one of Wembanyama’s mentors growing up. But, Wembanyama comfortably out-rebounded Gobert (10 rebounds) in Game 2 while also holding his French counterpart to just five points. Gobert can’t score like Wembanyama anyway, but Wemby’s performances are ensuring Gobert is a non-factor offensively.

The Timberwolves will be underdogs in almost every game this series due to the injury issues on their roster. Anthony Edwards is playing through injury and has come off the bench in Games 1 and 2 while being on a minutes restriction. First-round hero Ayo Dosunmu is also currently sidelined, as well as guard Donte DiVincenzo, who tore his Achilles during the first round.

The Spurs have a golden opportunity to return to the Conference Finals for the first time in a decade against the Timberwolves. However, they can’t take the Timberwolves lightly because they’re coming off a sensational upset series win over the Denver Nuggets.

Wembanyama’s comments make it clear that the Spurs will not go into Minnesota with the expectation that they’re the better team or the favorites. All the franchise will focus on is getting the result they need and playing basketball the Spurs way. That led to a 38-point win over Minnesota in Game 2, so sticking to their script for future matchups might be their best bet at putting this series behind them.