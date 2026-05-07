JJ Redick Reveals Simple Factor Behind Luka Doncic’s Return During Playoff Series Against Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to a 108-90 loss in Game 1 of their second-round 2026 NBA Playoffs matchup against the OKC Thunder, with the teams preparing to battle in an important Game 2 clash on Thursday night.

One of the biggest storylines around this series has been about Lakers guard Luka Doncic’s health. Doncic hasn’t played basketball since April 2, suffering a hamstring injury during a regular-season clash against the Thunder after averaging 37.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists the month before.

While the Lakers managed to make it to the second round without Doncic available, it’s clear that the team needs his offensive abilities to have a chance at beating the reigning champions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Doncic is close to a return right now, with reports suggesting he might not be ready to return in this series.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick was asked about what will decide if Doncic can return to the court by the media before Game 2, revealing that the decision will be left up to Doncic for when he can return to the court and play with confidence.

“It’s very simple. When he’s ready to play, he should play. That comes with the athlete having confidence. It’s no different from Austin [Reaves].”

Redick’s implication with his comment seems to be that the decision on Doncic’s return will be left to the player. Even if that’s the case, Doncic will likely need to pass internal tests to get the all-clear from his doctors, as well as go through the procedure of returning to practice and going through individual workouts before graduating to three-on-three and five-on-five scrimmages.

Doncic also spoke to the media before Game 2, revealing the reason for his medical visit to Spain after his injury and what work he got done to try and expedite his return for the Playoffs.

“I went to Spain to do PRP. Everybody knows that Spain. They’re just one of the best countries to do that. Obviously, we talked with the Lakers’ doctors, and everybody agreed for me to go there. I know and trust lots of people from Spain. Why I was in Spain so long is because I needed four days in between every shot. So I did it four times. So that’s why I stayed longer.”

Doncic’s clarification came after Brian Windhorst expressed doubt over Doncic’s intentions when he travelled to Spain, with Windhorst implying that the Lakers sent Doncic there just so he could spend time with his newborn daughter.

“When they sent him overseas, that was not an indication of a minor hamstring injury. That was like you’re not going to be doing anything for a few weeks anyway, go ahead and go to Europe because you came back 48 hours after your child was born in the middle of the season. Go to Europe.”

There have been claims from sports doctors on social media that Doncic’s attempts at recovery with PRP injections might not have been the best as well, so there is a lot floating around Doncic as Laker Nation is getting impatient to have him back on the floor.

He has been concretely ruled out for Game 2 against the Thunder, but fans will continue praying that Doncic is ready to return over Games 3 and 4 at home. If he can’t return in time, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers repeating their first-round heroics and pulling off another upset elimination led by 41-year-old LeBron James.