Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Praises Alex Caruso As One Of The NBA’s Best Competitors And A Key Voice For OKC

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made it clear after Game 5 that Alex Caruso has become one of the emotional leaders and toughest competitors on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster during their playoff run.

After the Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127-114 to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander praised Caruso for the impact he continues to make beyond the stat sheet.

“He has the most championships on this team, first and foremost. He’s played in the biggest games on this team, so that experience is something you can’t recreate or manufacture. You either go through it or you don’t.”

“And Alex Caruso isn’t some uber-talented guy. He’s not 6’7” with a 7’3” wingspan and shooting the lights out. But he’s one of the best competitors in the NBA, night in and night out. He wears that. He sets that tone for us as a group. And it’s come full fledged this series with guys out and him having to step up.”

“He wears that hat for this group all season long. Now it’s on TV every night, so the world is getting to see it. But yeah, he’s huge for us.”

Caruso has completely elevated his level in the postseason after a disappointing regular season offensively. During the regular season, he averaged just 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field and 29.3% from three-point range. But in the playoffs, he has turned into one of the Thunder’s most important players.

Across 13 playoff games, Caruso is averaging 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting an absurd 52.1% from the field and 47.7% from three-point range. And against the Spurs specifically, he has been incredible. In the Western Conference Finals, Caruso is averaging 17.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 56.8% from the field and 58.1% from three-point range.

Game 1 was the clearest example of his impact. Caruso exploded for 31 points on 11-19 shooting and knocked down eight threes, even though Oklahoma City lost in double overtime. In Game 5, he stepped up again with 22 points, six assists, and three steals while helping OKC survive without key contributors.

His defense has been equally important.

Caruso spent major stretches helping slow down Victor Wembanyama, while also constantly disrupting passing lanes and rotating across the floor. Oklahoma City’s defensive versatility has overwhelmed San Antonio at times this series, and Caruso sits at the center of much of that chaos.

There is a reason the Thunder rewarded him with a four-year, $81 million extension running through the 2028-29 season. This team values toughness, versatility, playoff experience, and winning habits. Caruso brings all of that.

He already won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He helped Oklahoma City win another title last season. Now the Thunder are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals again as they chase back-to-back championships.

Game 6 will not be easy. The Spurs are fighting to keep their season alive at home, and Oklahoma City knows San Antonio will throw everything at them. But if the Thunder close this series out, expect Caruso once again to be right in the middle of every winning play, every hustle sequence, and every defensive possession that changes the game.