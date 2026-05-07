Spurs Player Ratings: Wemby And Castle Destroy Timberwolves In Game 2 Beatdown

After the heartbreak of Game 1, the San Antonio Spurs responded like a championship-level team. They overwhelmed the Minnesota Timberwolves en route to a jaw-dropping 133-95 blowout victory in Game 2.

The Spurs simply dominated on both ends. They forced 22 Timberwolves turnovers, dominated transition play with 29 fast-break points, and completely shattered Minnesota’s defense with balanced scoring and crisp ball movement. By the second half, this game had turned into a demolition.

Victor Wembanyama anchored the defense again, Stephon Castle attacked fearlessly, and nearly every Spurs rotation player contributed meaningful minutes. Here are their player ratings.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-3 FT, 26 MIN

Even on a night where his jumper wasn’t fully falling, Wembanyama completely dominated the game physically. Minnesota simply could not score comfortably around him, and his presence alone altered everything near the basket.

Offensively, he punished smaller defenders inside and cleaned up the glass relentlessly. Defensively, he controlled the paint like a veteran superstar. This was another reminder that his impact goes far beyond scoring.

Stephon Castle: A+

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 5 TOV, 6-10 FG, 9-9 FT, 24 MIN

Castle played with zero fear, and Minnesota had absolutely no answer for his downhill aggression. Every time he attacked the paint, something good happened for San Antonio. He constantly collapsed the defense and forced the Timberwolves into scrambling rotations.

The efficiency stands out, but his confidence was even more impressive. For a young guard to control stretches of a playoff game like this says a lot about his future. He looked like a star in the making.

De’Aaron Fox: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 5-10 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4-5 FT, 26 MIN

De’Aaron Fox looked explosive from the opening possession. He pushed tempo constantly and created easy offense before Minnesota’s defense could get set. The Timberwolves struggled badly containing his speed all night long.

What made his performance especially valuable was the efficiency. He picked his spots perfectly and never forced the issue, helping San Antonio maintain complete control offensively.

Julian Champagnie: A

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4-6 FG, 4-6 3PT, 22 MIN

Champagnie gave the Spurs exactly what they needed: elite floor spacing and active defense. Every time Minnesota started collapsing into the paint, he made them pay from deep.

His defensive activity also stood out. He rotated well, created turnovers, and played with tremendous energy throughout his minutes.

Dylan Harper: A

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 5-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 22 MIN

Harper controlled the second unit beautifully and consistently made smart reads with the ball.

The scoring was solid, but his composure and playmaking were the biggest positives. He looked far more polished than most rookies do in playoff environments.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

Vassell didn’t shoot especially well, but he still impacted the game positively because of his decision-making and defensive discipline. He moved the ball quickly and kept Minnesota’s defense rotating.

The Spurs didn’t need him to carry the offense tonight, and he embraced that role perfectly.

Harrison Barnes: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 4-7 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 15 MIN

Barnes brought calm veteran production off the bench and knocked down timely shots whenever Minnesota threatened even a small run. His spacing and physicality fit perfectly into the flow of the game.

This was exactly the kind of reliable playoff performance contenders need from experienced role players.

Keldon Johnson: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-8 FG, 5-8 FT, 19 MIN

Johnson struggled finishing efficiently, but he absolutely bullied Minnesota on the glass. His energy helped the Spurs dominate the rebounding battle and create second-chance opportunities.

Even without efficient scoring, he still left a strong imprint on the game.

Luke Kornet: B+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 1-1 FG, 2-2 FT, 13 MIN

Kornet’s defensive activity completely changed the paint during his minutes. Three blocks and multiple disrupted possessions helped bury any hope of a Timberwolves comeback.

His impact far exceeded the box score.

Lindy Waters III: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 3-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 8 MIN

Waters gave the Spurs instant offense off the bench and stretched Minnesota’s defense beautifully. His shooting helped keep the floor open for San Antonio’s slashers.

Kelly Olynyk: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 10 MIN

Olynyk played smart, controlled basketball and helped stabilize the second unit offensively with his passing and spacing.

Carter Bryant: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 16 MIN

Bryant struggled offensively, but his defensive effort and passing flashes remained encouraging. The rookie still contributed positively despite the rough shooting.

Jordan McLaughlin: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 10 MIN

McLaughlin brought steady ball-handling and helped keep the offense organized during garbage-time stretches.

Bismack Biyombo: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1-2 FG, 3 MIN

Very limited minutes, but he provided physicality inside immediately.

Mason Plumlee: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 2 BLK, 3 MIN

Plumlee barely played, though somehow still managed two blocks in only three minutes.