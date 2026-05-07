Spurs Embarrass Timberwolves In Game 2 Behind Perfect Team Effort On Both Ends

The San Antonio Spurs bounced back in Game 2 by completely humiliating the Minnesota Timberwolves from opening tip to final buzzer in one of the most lopsided playoff performances of the playoffs. After narrowly dropping Game 1 despite a historic defensive outing from Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio responded with a dominant 133-95 victory.

The Spurs led for 96% of the game, built a lead as large as 47 points, and overwhelmed the Timberwolves with elite ball movement and relentless defensive pressure. Basically, everything clicked for San Antonio.

Six different Spurs scored in double figures, the team shot 50.0% from the field and 41.0% from three, and they turned Minnesota’s 22 turnovers into a nonstop avalanche of fast-break opportunities. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves looked completely disorganized offensively, shot just 39.8% overall, and once again struggled at the free-throw line, converting just 16-31 attempts.

Even Anthony Edwards failed to provide a spark, finishing with just 12 points and a brutal minus-33 rating. Here are five major takeaways after the Spurs embarrassed the Timberwolves in Game 2.

1. Victor Wembanyama Controlled The Game Again

Even though his scoring numbers were relatively modest compared to Game 1, Wembanyama once again dominated every aspect of the game. The Spurs superstar finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 2 blocks, and altered countless shots around the rim.

Of course, he was dominant defensively. The Timberwolves managed just 36 points in the paint despite Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle combining for 15 rebounds offensively. Whenever Minnesota tried to create momentum, Wembanyama ended possessions.

Through two playoff games, Wembanyama has already established himself as the most impactful defender in the series. His combination of length, mobility, and instincts is making life miserable for Minnesota’s ball-handlers and interior scorers, and the Timberwolves still have no answer for him.

2. The Spurs Played Perfect Team Basketball

This wasn’t a one-man show. San Antonio’s offensive execution was beautiful all night long, finishing with 29 assists while shooting 45-90 from the field.

Every player understood their role, the spacing was outstanding, and the ball rarely stuck in one place. Stephon Castle led the way offensively with 21 points on 6-10 shooting and aggressively attacked Minnesota’s defense all night.

De’Aaron Fox added 16 points and pushed the pace constantly, while Dylan Harper delivered 11 points and 5 assists off the bench in an impressive playoff showing. The Spurs also got huge contributions from role players everywhere.

Julian Champagnie hit four threes, Harrison Barnes scored 12 efficient points, and even Luke Kornet protected the rim with three blocks in only 13 minutes. A massive team effort.

3. Minnesota’s Offense Collapsed

The Timberwolves looked overwhelmed from the beginning. They committed 22 turnovers, shot just 30.0% from three, and completely lost composure once the Spurs started building momentum.

Julius Randle had 12 points but also committed five turnovers and finished minus-26. Rudy Gobert scored only five points while missing six free throws. Mike Conley contributed just three points in 16 minutes. As a team, Minnesota shot a disastrous 51.6% from the free-throw line, which killed any chance of mounting a comeback.

Most concerning was the lack of offensive organization. Minnesota managed only 19 assists while constantly struggling to create clean looks against San Antonio’s pressure defense. The Timberwolves looked unprepared for the Spurs’ intensity.

4. Anthony Edwards Still Doesn’t Look Fully Healthy

Edwards showed flashes offensively, but he still doesn’t resemble the explosive superstar fans are used to seeing. After coming off the bench in Game 1 because of his lingering knee injury, Edwards once again struggled to consistently take over the game in Game 2.

He finished with 12 points on 5-13 shooting, committed four turnovers, and posted a shocking minus-33 in 24 minutes. While he had a few strong drives early, he lacked his normal burst and struggled finishing through contact against San Antonio’s length.

Minnesota desperately needs Edwards at full strength if they want any chance of winning this series. Right now, he looks hesitant attacking the basket, and the Spurs are clearly comfortable forcing him into difficult perimeter shots.

5. The Spurs Have Shifted Momentum In The Series

After narrowly losing Game 1, the Spurs entered Game 2 playing with a different mindset. Now the entire tone of the series has changed heading back to Minnesota.

San Antonio tied the series and psychologically rattled the Timberwolves with a total domination. The Spurs outrebounded Minnesota 55-43, outscored them 29-5 in fast-break points, and generated 13 steals while forcing 22 turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves suddenly look vulnerable. Their veteran core struggled, their offensive structure collapsed, and their defensive effort disappeared once adversity hit. Let’s see how Game 3 unfolds.