With veteran guard Donte DiVincenzo already ruled out for the season, the last thing the Minnesota Timberwolves need is more injuries in the backcourt.

So when both Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu were cleared for action for Game 2 against the Spurs, it was a sign that things were finally looking up on the injury front. Sadly, Dosunmu didn’t get much playing time before he was taken to the locker room with another setback. In just 10 and a half minutes, he only tallied one steal and one block on 0-4 shooting from the field.

While there was no clear point of contact, something was clearly causing discomfort, leading to hobbled, broken play during his limited time on the floor. The 6’4″ guard was later ruled out for the night due to right heel pain, which is notably different from what kept him out of Game 1 in the series (calf soreness).

Dosunmu is not even two weeks removed from his breakout performance in Game 4 against the Nuggets. In 42 minutes, he dropped 43 points, four rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and one block on 76.5% shooting (5-5 from three) in a 112-96 win. But after feeling tightness in his calf, he missed the next two playoff games, leaving Minnesota vulnerable in the backcourt without a key bench scorer.

Now, his status for the series is once again in jeopardy as he continues to experience pain and discomfort in his leg. While no official call has been made on his future availability, neither he nor the Wolves will risk his long-term health for the sake of winning in the second round, especially since he’s on an expiring contract. Of course, his absence hardly mattered anyway, with the Spurs winning in a 133-95 blowout that was over by halftime.

While Ayo only played 24 games for Minnesota in the regular season, he has already emerged as a vital part of the supporting cast with averages of 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per gams on 52.1% shooting and 41.4% shooting from three. Alongside guys like Naz Reid, Bones Hyland, and Kyle Anderson, he was giving valuable minutes to the Timberwolves and quickly rose to be a fan favorite.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, they have bigger issues to worry about than Dosunmu’s setback. Star guard Anthony Edwards also looked rusty tonight, with just 12 points, three rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 38.5% shooting and 20.0% shooting from three off the bench. He has only just returned from a bone bruise/hyperextension, leading to questions about his health and availability going forward.

All of this comes against the backdrop of a massive blowout loss, in which the Spurs dominated from nearly the opening tip. After losing Game 1 in a shocking upset, the Spurs have responded forcefully, making a powerful statement by taking Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1. Now, with the Wolves running out of bodies, it’s the Spurs who hold all the momentum as they head to Minnesota for the next set of games. What happens there may just decide this series, and that’s why the fans will be waiting to hear the full availability.