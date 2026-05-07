Tempers Flare At Knicks vs. 76ers Game As Jeremy Sochan Triggers VJ Edgecombe With Trash Talk [Video]

The Knicks pulled off a thrilling 108-102 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of their Eastern semifinals series at Madison Square Garden tonight. After the buzzer, Jeremy Sochan and Kevin McCullar of the Knicks went over to the 76ers bench and seemingly congratulated them for not getting blown out like they did in Game 1.

These comments seemed to be targeted at Kelly Oubre Jr. and VJ Edgecombe, both of whom had previously pointed to Jalen Brunson’s flopping as the reason for the Knicks’ blowout win in Game 1. And clearly, they did not take it lightly when Sochan began jawing at them.

Jeremy Sochan and Kevin McCullar attempt to congratulate VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre for not getting blown out but for some reason it is not received with the intended warmth pic.twitter.com/6TS45kE8AR — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 7, 2026

VJ Edgecombe got into it with Sochan, who eventually had to be separated from the swarm near the 76ers’ bench. Even though both VJ Edgecombe and Jeremy Sochan are from the same college (Baylor), they had no love lost for each other.

The 76ers guard had 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting 6-13 from the field (46.2 FG%) and 3-7 from beyond the arc (42.9 3P%) tonight. And Kelly Oubre Jr. ended the night with 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists (6-12 FG, 50.0 FG%, 3-6 3P, 50.0 3P%).

Meanwhile, both Jeremy Sochan and Kevin McCullar did not play significant minutes in the game or contribute on the box score.

NBA fans saw this exchange on social media, and Philadelphia’s fans were seemingly ready to riot as they felt Sochan, a player who played less than a minute of action tonight, should not be the one getting overconfident and jawing at their players.

“Shut your stupid a– up. Can’t wait to see you and your clown a– fans in our arena!”

“Not a pro move at all, Jeremy. Don’t give them any juice.”

“They should shut their mouths. You’re not the ones playing these guys.”

But the Knicks’ fans also did not hold back as social media was suddenly swarmed with conflicting fans.

“Oubre has his comments on Brunson. VJ talks s— about Brunson flopping. Both trolls. But when Sochan does it back (and to their faces, not some reporter, like a sucka), it’s a problem? P— off.”

“Man, Edgecombe and Oubre have been talking s–t to the bench all night, no matter what he said.”

“Absolute clowns. Just go to the locker room, bro, no need for this.”

Neither of the players involved directly addressed this exchange at the postgame press conferences. It will be interesting to see if they say something about each other at a later point in the series.

The 76ers are now headed home to host the Knicks for the next two games, as they went down 0-2 in the series tonight. Let’s see if this becomes fuel for Edgecombe and the 76ers to bounce back in this series.