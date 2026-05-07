Tempers Flare At Knicks vs. 76ers Game As Jeremy Sochan Triggers VJ Edgecombe With Trash Talk [Video]

VJ Edgecombe got into an intense verbal spat with Jeremy Sochan at the end of Game 2 in the Knicks vs. 76ers series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Tempers Flare At Knicks vs. 76ers Game As Jeremy Sochan Triggers VJ Edgecombe With Trash Talk
Credits: Jeremy Sochan (Getty Images), VJ Edgecombe (Imagn Images)

The Knicks pulled off a thrilling 108-102 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of their Eastern semifinals series at Madison Square Garden tonight. After the buzzer, Jeremy Sochan and Kevin McCullar of the Knicks went over to the 76ers bench and seemingly congratulated them for not getting blown out like they did in Game 1.

These comments seemed to be targeted at Kelly Oubre Jr. and VJ Edgecombe, both of whom had previously pointed to Jalen Brunson’s flopping as the reason for the Knicks’ blowout win in Game 1. And clearly, they did not take it lightly when Sochan began jawing at them.

 

VJ Edgecombe got into it with Sochan, who eventually had to be separated from the swarm near the 76ers’ bench. Even though both VJ Edgecombe and Jeremy Sochan are from the same college (Baylor), they had no love lost for each other.

The 76ers guard had 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting 6-13 from the field (46.2 FG%) and 3-7 from beyond the arc (42.9 3P%) tonight. And Kelly Oubre Jr. ended the night with 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists (6-12 FG, 50.0 FG%, 3-6 3P, 50.0 3P%).

Meanwhile, both Jeremy Sochan and Kevin McCullar did not play significant minutes in the game or contribute on the box score.

NBA fans saw this exchange on social media, and Philadelphia’s fans were seemingly ready to riot as they felt Sochan, a player who played less than a minute of action tonight, should not be the one getting overconfident and jawing at their players.

“Shut your stupid a– up. Can’t wait to see you and your clown a– fans in our arena!”

“Not a pro move at all, Jeremy. Don’t give them any juice.”

“They should shut their mouths. You’re not the ones playing these guys.”

But the Knicks’ fans also did not hold back as social media was suddenly swarmed with conflicting fans.

“Oubre has his comments on Brunson. VJ talks s— about Brunson flopping. Both trolls. But when Sochan does it back (and to their faces, not some reporter, like a sucka), it’s a problem? P— off.”

“Man, Edgecombe and Oubre have been talking s–t to the bench all night, no matter what he said.”

“Absolute clowns. Just go to the locker room, bro, no need for this.”

Neither of the players involved directly addressed this exchange at the postgame press conferences. It will be interesting to see if they say something about each other at a later point in the series.

The 76ers are now headed home to host the Knicks for the next two games, as they went down 0-2 in the series tonight. Let’s see if this becomes fuel for Edgecombe and the 76ers to bounce back in this series.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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