Jaylen Brown Throws Shade On Biased Officiating For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Following $50K Fine

Jaylen Brown was recently fined $50,000 by the NBA following his criticism of officials for ‘having an agenda’ against him. But that did not stop the Celtics star from doubling down on his take.

He went on his Twitch livestream tonight, less than a day after the fine was announced, and addressed it with candour in comments that may earn him another fine from the NBA’s league office.

“They’re probably gonna fine me another $50K after this, but that was what I had to say. I had to say something. There’s an inconsistency, and it’s there. You called me for all these offensive fouls, and that’s not the reason why we lost, but SGA is about to win his 2nd MVP with the same move, I’m just trying to do what everybody else is doing,” Brown added while highlighting the seemingly biased nature of officiating.

He’s not calling out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander personally, but just hinting that he’s being treated differently than him, despite being an equally skilled player who uses similar moves as him.

The Thunder’s star player already faces a lot of criticism for drawing as many fouls as he does. But Brown seems to be pointing to the officials, and is not saying it is Gilgeous-Alexander’s fault.

Initially in the stream, Brown began by giving context on why he called out the officials and how he did not mean to question the integrity of the sport, but was voicing his opinion on something that was already being talked about.

“I still think Embiid flopped, but that’s just my opinion. Speaking of flopping, I know y’all probably saw I got fined $50K yesterday for streaming and talking about the inconsistency of the officials.”

“Any time you address something related to officials, you are down to potentially get fined. I got fined $50K, and I might get fined another $50K after I say what I have to say. I wasn’t intentionally trying to be disrespectful or compromising to the integrity of the game, if that’s what it came across as. I was just calling it based on how I feel and what I see.”

“There’s been a growing frustration that there is an inconsistency between the regular season and the playoffs. People have been talking about it for years; we talked about the same thing last year. And me highlighting it, if it’s worth the fine, then f–k it, it needs to be talked about.”

“There is an inconsistency. And I think that not just the players but the fans watching it can see it as well. So apart from that, I also talked about offensive fouls. For context, in this past series, I got called for a multitude of offensive fouls.”

“It’s the same move I’ve been doing all regular season. But again, I’m not saying it’s an excuse or the reason we lost, because the reason why we lost was that Embiid cooked us.”

“But I got called for a multitude of offensive fouls for a move that I feel a majority of the league does. It’s a very common move among star players, and I feel like I was penalized for it in the most crucial of moments. It’s not the reason why we lost, but it’s something that caused the frustration.”

“I understand, and to be fair, it’s very hard to officiate a game, let alone officiate a playoff game. But from a player and viewership standpoint, a bit more consistency is what everybody is looking for. So I spoke to that, and they fined me $50K. The season is over. Embiid cooked us. I’m moving on.”

“But the inconsistency of the officiating between the playoff and the regular season is not something that has only been talked about by me, but it’s been talked about and has been seen.”

“If you fine me, you can continue to fine me. But I care about this s–t, I love the game of basketball. Damn, fine me for that! The flopping that gets rewarded, certain players get the rope, certain players don’t get certain rope, so it can cause frustration.”

Brown clearly doesn’t care about being fined $50,000 as much as he does about voicing his opinion on the officials because he feels the inconsistency may actually be costing the game he loves more than that.

But there will always be a side that is unhappy with what the officials have decided to do, even if officiating is automated and no longer bound by human error. And until there is substantial proof that an official is favoring specific players over others with malice, the league office can not do much to intervene here except fining Brown once again.

Do you think Brown taking a stand against biased officiating will help the game in the long run? Let us know what you think in the comments section.