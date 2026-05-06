Jaylen Brown Throws Shade On Biased Officiating For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Following $50K Fine

Jaylen Brown thinks the NBA officials penalized him for doing the same thing that they allow Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to get away with.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
6 Min Read
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at the TD Garden on March 12, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 12: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at the TD Garden on March 12, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown was recently fined $50,000 by the NBA following his criticism of officials for ‘having an agenda’ against him. But that did not stop the Celtics star from doubling down on his take.

He went on his Twitch livestream tonight, less than a day after the fine was announced, and addressed it with candour in comments that may earn him another fine from the NBA’s league office.

“They’re probably gonna fine me another $50K after this, but that was what I had to say. I had to say something. There’s an inconsistency, and it’s there. You called me for all these offensive fouls, and that’s not the reason why we lost, but SGA is about to win his 2nd MVP with the same move, I’m just trying to do what everybody else is doing,” Brown added while highlighting the seemingly biased nature of officiating.

He’s not calling out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander personally, but just hinting that he’s being treated differently than him, despite being an equally skilled player who uses similar moves as him.

The Thunder’s star player already faces a lot of criticism for drawing as many fouls as he does. But Brown seems to be pointing to the officials, and is not saying it is Gilgeous-Alexander’s fault.

Initially in the stream, Brown began by giving context on why he called out the officials and how he did not mean to question the integrity of the sport, but was voicing his opinion on something that was already being talked about.

“I still think Embiid flopped, but that’s just my opinion. Speaking of flopping, I know y’all probably saw I got fined $50K yesterday for streaming and talking about the inconsistency of the officials.”

“Any time you address something related to officials, you are down to potentially get fined. I got fined $50K, and I might get fined another $50K after I say what I have to say. I wasn’t intentionally trying to be disrespectful or compromising to the integrity of the game, if that’s what it came across as. I was just calling it based on how I feel and what I see.”

“There’s been a growing frustration that there is an inconsistency between the regular season and the playoffs. People have been talking about it for years; we talked about the same thing last year. And me highlighting it, if it’s worth the fine, then f–k it, it needs to be talked about.”

“There is an inconsistency. And I think that not just the players but the fans watching it can see it as well. So apart from that, I also talked about offensive fouls. For context, in this past series, I got called for a multitude of offensive fouls.”

“It’s the same move I’ve been doing all regular season. But again, I’m not saying it’s an excuse or the reason we lost, because the reason why we lost was that Embiid cooked us.”

“But I got called for a multitude of offensive fouls for a move that I feel a majority of the league does. It’s a very common move among star players, and I feel like I was penalized for it in the most crucial of moments. It’s not the reason why we lost, but it’s something that caused the frustration.”

“I understand, and to be fair, it’s very hard to officiate a game, let alone officiate a playoff game. But from a player and viewership standpoint, a bit more consistency is what everybody is looking for. So I spoke to that, and they fined me $50K. The season is over. Embiid cooked us. I’m moving on.”

“But the inconsistency of the officiating between the playoff and the regular season is not something that has only been talked about by me, but it’s been talked about and has been seen.”

“If you fine me, you can continue to fine me. But I care about this s–t, I love the game of basketball. Damn, fine me for that! The flopping that gets rewarded, certain players get the rope, certain players don’t get certain rope, so it can cause frustration.”

Brown clearly doesn’t care about being fined $50,000 as much as he does about voicing his opinion on the officials because he feels the inconsistency may actually be costing the game he loves more than that.

But there will always be a side that is unhappy with what the officials have decided to do, even if officiating is automated and no longer bound by human error. And until there is substantial proof that an official is favoring specific players over others with malice, the league office can not do much to intervene here except fining Brown once again.

Do you think Brown taking a stand against biased officiating will help the game in the long run? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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