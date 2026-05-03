Jaylen Brown Takes Another Shot At Joel Embiid For Flopping; Calls Out Officials’ Agenda Against Himself

Jaylen Brown doubles down on his criticism of Joel Embiid and calls out officials for apparently putting a target on his back.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Jaylen Brown Slams Joel Embiid Twice For Flopping; Calls Out Officials' Agenda Against The Celtics Star
Credits: Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown and the 2023-24 NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, were eliminated in the first round of this season’s playoffs following a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers despite having an early 3-1 lead in the series.

Playing Game 7 without Jayson Tatum, the former Finals MVP took the offensive load on his shoulders and ended last night with 33 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. He shot 12-27 from the field (44.4 FG%) and 3-9 from beyond the arc (33.3 3P%).

But that was not enough as the 76ers came away with a 109-100 win, courtesy of 30-point nights for Joel Embiid (34 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, 12-26 FG, 46.2 FG%) and Tyrese Maxey (30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, 11-18 FG, 61.1 FG%, 2-4 3P, 50.0 3P%).

Having slept on it for a day, Jaylen Brown went on his Twitch stream tonight and had some scathing hot takes following the Celtics’ first-round exit. He first criticized Joel Embiid for flopping and then admitted that he felt like the officials had put a target on his back over the playoffs.

“This is just my personal opinion on basketball; some of y’all might disagree, argue with your Grandma. Flopping has ruined our game,” Brown said.

“Joel Embiid is a great player. One of the best bigs in f—–g basketball history, flops! He knows it. This ain’t breaking news. It is what it is. I can clip it up, and y’all can use it on those paid bot accounts or whatever. That’s just my opinion.”

He doubled down on his take from the postgame press conference, where he called out Joel Embiid for being a bit Hollywood on the court. Over the last three wins, Embiid was 24-28 from the free-throw line. Just last night, he went to the line for 11 attempts and got 9 of his 34 points from there.

 

This time, Brown also called out the referees for seemingly having an agenda against him throughout the series due to his previous criticism of officials.

“You know how many players do that? That’s a common basketball play, everybody does it, so why are you targeting me?” Brown said as he did a play-by-play analysis of Game 7 on his stream and spoke about a play that was called an offensive foul for a pushoff.

“They clearly had an agenda, maybe because I spoke so critically of them in the regular season. So you know how they responded? You’re going to lead the playoffs in offensive fouls. That was the response from the officiating crew, you can clearly tell.”

Jaylen Brown had 21 fouls drawn in this series, most of which he feels were on the offensive end.

“I actually spoke to some refs, and they told me there’s an agenda going on in each game. Every time Jaylen puts his hands up, from reputation, just call it. Paul George does the same thing, Jalen Brunson does the same thing. I can go down the list because it’s a basketball play, whether y’all believe it or not. Everybody does that when they drive, especially when they have bodies on you.”

“But Philly took advantage of that officiating, and it really cost us to some degree. But I’ve been doing that all regular season, and it was no problem. But now all of a sudden, it’s an offensive foul every time? You’ve got to keep that same energy with everybody else, that’s all I got to say,” Brown concluded.

Brown has been vocal about his criticisms of the officials. He also got fined after he called out the officials following a loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the regular season.

Maybe these comments could draw more such penalties from the league, but the Celtics star at this point does not care about that, as he felt an important point needed to be made.

As of now, neither Joel Embiid nor the league office has responded. It will certainly be interesting to see if Embiid or the league does something in the aftermath of these comments.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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