Cavaliers Player Ratings: Allen Makes Up For Harden’s Struggles In Game 7 Against Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers survived a gritty Game 7 battle against the Toronto Raptors in a 114-102 win. While the spotlight often follows the backcourt, it was Jarrett Allen who anchored the win with a dominant interior presence.

The big man helped Cleveland overwhelm Toronto on the glass and control the game’s physical tone. Despite another uneven offensive showing from James Harden in a closeout game, the Cavaliers found just enough balance across the roster to close out the series. Here are the player ratings.

Jarrett Allen: A+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 19 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 3 TOV, 7-11 FG, 8-14 FT, 33 MIN

Allen was the best player on the floor. His dominance on the glass (including 8 offensive rebounds) completely tilted the game in Cleveland’s favor. He punished Toronto inside, protected the rim, and played with relentless energy. This was a legacy-type performance in a Game 7 setting.

Donovan Mitchell: B+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 9-20 FG, 2-9 3PT, 2-2 FT, 35 MIN

Donovan Mitchell carried a heavy scoring load but was inconsistent, especially from beyond the arc. He hit some timely shots but didn’t fully take over the game. Still, his presence kept the defense honest and helped space the floor.

Sam Merrill: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 4-8 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Merrill provided a major spark off the bench with efficient scoring and timely shooting. His ability to stretch the floor helped Cleveland maintain spacing when the starters rested.

Evan Mobley: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 4 TOV, 5-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-4 FT, 27 MIN

Evan Mobley was efficient in scoring the ball and contributed across the board, but turnovers limited his overall effectiveness. Defensively, he had moments, though he wasn’t as dominant as Allen. A solid performance, but not a standout one.

Max Strus: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 4-10 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT, 31 MIN

Strus filled the stat sheet and made his presence felt beyond scoring. While his shooting was inconsistent, his rebounding and playmaking were crucial in maintaining flow with the second unit.

James Harden: B-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 2 TOV, 3-9 FG, 1-5 3PT, 11-13 FT, 37 MIN

Harden struggled from the field and never found a rhythm offensively, but he salvaged his night by getting to the free-throw line and contributing defensively. His three steals were impactful, but Cleveland needed more efficiency from him in a Game 7.

Jaylon Tyson: B-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 3-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 19 MIN

Tyson quietly had a strong all-around performance. His rebounding and hustle stood out, and he made smart plays that contributed to Cleveland’s control of the game’s tempo.

Dean Wade: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 21 MIN

Wade had a relatively quiet outing and struggled to make a consistent impact. While he chipped in defensively and spaced the floor a bit, his offensive involvement was minimal. Cleveland didn’t rely on him heavily, but they’ll need more assertiveness from him in tighter matchups moving forward.

Dennis Schroder: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 14 MIN

A rough outing for Schroder, who couldn’t find any offensive rhythm. His missed opportunities hurt Cleveland’s second unit, and he struggled to make a positive impact on either end.