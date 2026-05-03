4 Blockbuster Trades The Celtics Need To Consider After Blowing 3-1 Series Lead In NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics joined the NBA’s history books by becoming the 14th team to blow a 3-1 Playoff series lead, as the 2024 NBA Champions were knocked out of the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in a huge upset. The 2025-26 NBA season was one where the Celtics had low expectations due to Jayson Tatum’s absence, but they created expectations around themselves by firmly establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the league, even with Tatum absent.

Their three-point-heavy style with aggressive perimeter defenders led to a strong 56-26 record, with Tatum’s return in February boosting everyone’s perception of them as favorites to make it to the NBA Finals out of the East. Unfortunately, their roster’s lack of versatility was completely exposed by the 76ers, who forced the Celtics into rough shooting nights, which were impossible to overcome for a roster primarily built around three-and-D players.

The Celtics lost talents like Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford in the summer of 2025 without properly replacing them. This is a task they have to undertake in the 2026 offseason after their roster deficiencies were clearly exposed in the Playoffs.

The team will have to make big decisions regarding free agents Nikola Vucevic and Neemias Queta, both key centers for their rotation. But the team has to consider the larger trade market and make a difference-making move, which can help them find their place amongst the elite teams in the Eastern Conference again. Let’s look at some players the Celtics could target to join their salary-limited roster this offseason.

Onyeka Okongwu

Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Sam Hauser, Luka Garza, 2028 First-Round Pick (SAS), 2031 First-Round Pick (BOS)

Onyeka Okongwu ($16,100,000) might not be a superstar name in the NBA, but he’s the kind of productive player the Celtics need to target with the tradeable salaries they have available on their roster. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists with the Atlanta Hawks last season, emerging as a versatile center who could be a core member of the franchise for many seasons to come.

The biggest contract the Celtics can realistically offer in trade packages is Sam Hauser’s $10.8 million, with the 3-and-D sharpshooter averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last season. He’s a productive wing who can make a winning difference on competitive teams around the NBA, so he’s a good asset for whichever team receives him.

Given the Hawks’ struggles to fill their wing rotation, with Zaccharie Risacher falling out of the lineup and Corey Kispert making little impact after joining midseason, Hauser would be a decent rotational upgrade

Luka Garza ($2,801,346) averaged 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in a breakout season with the Celtics. The former second-round pick would be a great fit on the Hawks as one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA, who’d create additional opportunities while being anchored defensively by the presence of Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. This move opens up roster flexibility while giving the Hawks two real rotational contributors, in addition to two first-round picks.

Okongwu’s addition would allow the Celtics to let Vucevic walk and re-sign Queta to form an intimidating center duo. With this deal also helping them retain guards like Payton Pritchard, the Celtics would look a lot more dangerous next season if Okongwu were their designated starting center.

Daniel Gafford

Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Sam Hauser, Luka Garza, 2027 First-Round Pick (BOS), 2030 Second-Round Pick (BOS)

Daniel Gafford ($17,263,584) emerged as one of the best role-playing bigs in the NBA during the 2023-24 season after joining the Dallas Mavericks with a midseason trade. Gafford played a crucial role in ensuring the Mavericks reached the 2024 NBA Finals before losing to the Celtics, but his contributions as a rebounder, shot-blocker, and lob threat made that Mavericks squad a nightmare to defend. Gafford’s production has been noticeably affected without a guard presence like Luka Doncic on the roster, which makes him an attractive buy-low option for teams around the NBA.

Gafford averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks last season. He doesn’t have the shooting versatility of Okongwu, but he is one of the hardest-working players in the NBA with a high motor. Guards like Pritchard and White can bring more out of Gafford, and so can Tatum with the playmaking leap he’s taken since returning from injury. Gafford’s success might be built around how coach Mazzulla factors him into the rotation, but if he can be effectively deployed, few centers can match his athleticism in the paint.

The Mavericks would make this deal for the trade assets, since the franchise doesn’t have a first-round pick under their control from 2027 to 2030. They need to adjust around the Cooper Flagg era, with Gafford not being as strong a fit alongside the new franchise star as he was with the previous one. The Celtics could capitalize on this and fix their glaring hole at center for the next few seasons, with Queta providing more of the same as a potential backup if re-signed.

The changes in this package from the proposed Okongwu deal are that Boston sends their own 2027 pick instead of the Spurs’ 2028 pick that they controlled, and they send a second-round pick to the Mavericks instead of another first.

Herb Jones

Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Herb Jones

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez, 2028 First-Round Pick (BOS), 2030 First-Round Pick (BOS)

A swing for the fences within their price category could be a move for New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones ($14,898,786). Jones might have one of the best contracts in the NBA for a competitive team, as he’s a low-maintenance starting forward who’s capable of being one of the best defenders in the NBA. The Pelicans fought off major trade interest in Jones last season, but his 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals averages on a losing Pelicans squad this season have raised concerns about hurting his value. If the Pelicans want to cash in on Jones, the Celtics might be the perfect summer suitors for him.

Jones would likely feature in the backcourt alongside White as the team’s primary POA defender, allowing White to take his efficient offensive contributions to a higher level and making Pritchard the primary option off the bench. Jones would be a strong defensive sponge, but he will be expected to contribute as a three-point shooter. He hasn’t been a high-volume shooter in his career, but joining Mazzulla’s system, where he’ll be empowered to take a bigger role on both ends, might change that.

The Pelicans receive two first-round picks for a player whose value might decline further, in addition to a promising young talent like Hugo Gonzalez. Hauser would be a more offense-oriented fit on their Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson core, but this deal would be more about the trade assets like the draft picks and the high-potential youngster making his way over.

Bam Adebayo

Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat Receive: Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez, 2027 First-Round Pick (BOS), 2028 First-Round Pick Swap (BOS), 2028 First-Round Pick (SAS), 2030 First-Round Pick Swap (BOS), 2031 First-Round Pick (BOS)

Even with Derrick White‘s ($30,348,000) surprisingly bad 2026 NBA Playoff performances, there aren’t many deals where the Celtics can feasibly trade White for a clear upgrade. White is one of the best two-way guards in the NBA and an integral part of the team’s rotation, but he’s also their only tradeable big contract not named Jaylen or Jayson. If the Celtics are to trade White, it’ll have to be for a surprising star name. One such target should be Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo ($49,500,000).

Adebayo averaged 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds last season, generating mixed reviews. His overall season performance was considered unimpressive as the Heat missed the Playoffs, but he did break Kobe Bryant’s record for second-most points in an NBA game by dropping 83 points. He seems to be locked in as the foundational piece for the Heat, but a Godfather offer from the Celtics could prompt the Heat into cashing in on his value at a price they’d likely not get otherwise.

White averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists over the regular season and was one of the most effective guards in the NBA. This deal gives the Heat enough assets to instantly begin a rebuild with White as a stable veteran guard. They could use the incoming assets to make other moves, like moving off Tyler Herro for a different star who wouldn’t have fit well alongside Adebayo, like a Giannis Antetokounmpo. White would be perfect for them regardless of who they choose to add.

The Celtics’ interior weakness is patched by Adebayo’s presence. He’s a DPOY-caliber defender, extremely switchable, and has shown a willingness to improve his three-point shot over the last few seasons. He’d be the perfect center for Mazzulla’s system, but it could cost almost all of the franchise’s future draft assets to make it happen. But it might be worth it to maximize the Tatum and Brown timeline, with this forming a true big three of star players in their prime.