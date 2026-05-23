Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His Father, Who Abandoned Him, Lived Just 40 Blocks Away The Whole Time

Shaquille O’Neal revealed an emotional and unbelievable story about reconnecting with his biological father decades after being abandoned as a child, only to discover he had been living just 40 blocks away the entire time.

Speaking during an appearance on the ‘#ABtalks’ podcast, Shaq explained how the conversation only happened after the death of his stepfather, Philip Arthur Harrison, the man who truly raised him.

“One day my mother called me after my father passed away and said, you should connect with your biological father. So I said okay. I called one of my uncles, who’s a cop, and said, hey, locate him.”

“Find out where he’s at. He said, man, you ain’t gonna believe this. I’m like, what? You know that restaurant we eat at all the time? He lives in that building. So I go back to the building, and the guy that’s always crying, I finally asked him, man, why you always crying? He said, I’m Joe’s best friend, and I just hope one day he’d come down here and y’all could eat together. That would make my day.”

“I said, alright, call him. He called him. He was 40 blocks away. He said, where you at? I said, Shaquille O’Neal? Yes, sir, it’s me. He said he was going to walk there. I said, ‘No, you’re not gonna walk. So I met him, we talked, and we had a good time. Then he said, I’m sorry. I told him, you don’t need to say you’re sorry, brother.'”

The story perfectly captures the perspective Shaq developed throughout his life, much of which came from the lessons taught by Harrison, the military sergeant who became the central father figure in his life.

Shaq previously revealed another powerful lesson Harrison taught him during one of the hardest moments of their lives. Following the death of Shaq’s grandmother, Harrison cried for only 30 seconds at the funeral before immediately pulling himself together.

Harrison raised Shaq with strict discipline after Joe Toney was sent to federal prison shortly after Shaq was born in 1972. While many children might have carried resentment, Shaq explained he eventually learned to understand the situation differently.

“Because when you live by the principle that you can’t judge people because everybody has their problems, you understand things differently. He was young, a basketball player, a phenom, and he had to do what he had to do.”

Shaq then delivered the line that explains why he carries no bitterness toward his biological father.

“But I lived a great life. Everything happened the way it was supposed to happen for Shaquille O’Neal.”

That life became extraordinary. Shaq went on to become one of the most dominant players in NBA history. Across 19 NBA seasons with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics, he averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 58.2% from the field.

He won four NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, one league MVP award, and became one of the biggest global stars basketball has ever produced.

Post-retirement, Shaq built a business empire reportedly worth over $400 million through television, endorsements, restaurants, investments, and partnerships. And through all of it, he has continuously credited Harrison for shaping him into the man he became.

Shaq even once revealed he paid Harrison $500,000 annually after becoming wealthy because he believed his stepfather deserved far more than the $60,000 salary he earned in the military. That relationship ultimately became one of the defining forces behind Shaquille O’Neal’s life, success, and perspective.

That relationship ultimately became one of the defining forces behind Shaquille O’Neal’s life, success, and perspective.