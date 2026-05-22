Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His Father Cried Just 30 Seconds At His Mother’s Funeral Before Getting Back To Business

Shaquille O'Neal learned from his stepfather that he had to be the glue that holds the family together.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal had a phenomenal NBA career and is enjoying tremendous success post-retirement today, and none of this might have happened had it not been for his late stepfather, Philip Arthur Harrison. Harrison was probably the biggest influence on O’Neal’s life, and during an appearance on the #ABtalks podcast, he shared how his stepfather reacted to his mother’s death.

“My father was sort of like me,” O’Neal said, via Casper. “He was a mama’s boy, and I was real close to him when his mother passed away at the funeral because I was like, I know he’s gonna break down. I want be strong for him. He cried 30 seconds and back to business. And I asked him, I said, ‘Hey man, you all right?’ He said, ‘I’m all right. She was sick, I knew she gonna pass away, but I can’t be sad, I gotta take care of my family.’

“And then, when he passed away, all his powers came to me,” O’Neal added. “I am the glue that holds the family together.”

Harrison was quite the hardened individual, as he was a career army sergeant. Even in the face of such personal tragedy, he knew he had to put on a brave face and support his loved ones. Whether Harrison wanted to or not, the way he carried himself that day proved to be a lesson for O’Neal. It was just one of many he passed on.

Harrison became a part of O’Neal’s life because his father, Joe Toney, wasn’t. He was born to Toney and his girlfriend, Lucille O’Neal, on March 6, 1972, in Newark, New Jersey. Toney landed himself in hot water with the law, though, and was sent to federal prison not too long after his son was born.

Lucille would then find love in Harrison, who agreed to raise the child despite it not being his own. He would instil discipline in the boy and do what he thought best to ensure he didn’t go down the wrong path, the way his biological father once did.

O’Neal revealed that Harrison would punish him every time an athlete did something crazy. The last such instance was after Len Bias passed away due to a cocaine overdose in 1986. Harrison told O’Neal he’d kill him if he ever did cocaine, and then put his hands on his stepson. That was extreme, but the Hall of Famer does not resent him for those actions.

It wasn’t always with his fists that Harrison taught O’Neal lessons. He recounted once telling his stepfather that he was feeling pressure while on the court. Harrison responded by showing O’Neal a homeless family to teach him what pressure actually looks like. That changed his perspective.

Harrison also told O’Neal that if he ever made it big, he had to help those in need. The 54-year-old sure does that on a regular basis.

Such was O’Neal’s love for Harrison that he hired him to work for him for $500,000 a year after learning he earned $60,000 a year in the army. He also taught him how to do business.

Harrison wasn’t going to be around forever for O’Neal, of course. He would pass away on Sept. 10, 2013, at the age of 66, after almost a decade-long battle with health issues such as diabetes and hypertension. O’Neal had promised Harrison he’d take care of the family and has done just that.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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