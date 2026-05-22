Charles Barkley Fires Back At Critics Of ‘Inside The NBA’ For Lack Of Analysis: “We Want People To Have Fun”

Charles Barkley continues to be one of the biggest names in sports media. The NBA legend is still regularly appearing on-air on the iconic ‘Inside the NBA’ on ESPN, although the show is a stripped-down version of what it was on TNT. Barkley and the Inside crew have been regular fixtures through the 2026 NBA Playoffs, with their form of analysis catching a lot of flak.

Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have been criticized for years for their relatively harsh takes on the modern game without breaking down the Xs and Os of the sport. The lack of proper analysis has frustrated fans even more this season, with Barkley finally responding to fans who criticize their show with this complaint.

In an appearance on the SI Media podcast, Barkley explained to host Jimmy Traina that their show viewers don’t watch them for a detailed X-and-O analysis, but that they watch them to be entertained.

“We want people to have fun. We’re trying to entertain people. We’re on television from 7 to 2 in the damn morning. How many people actually know enough about basketball for us to X-and-O them from 7 to 2 in the morning? We try to split it up. We hope we have a great game, but we have an obligation to entertain the people, too. Do people really want to see us four dummies sit there and talk about P&Rs, blitzes, over/under, and things like that? I want people to have fun watching basketball. Period.”

Barkley’s most talked-about segments from Inside The NBA over the postseason come from moments of pure entertainment, not because he shared succinct analysis. He compared the OKC Thunder’s physical play against the San Antonio Spurs to kissing, hijacked a segment by talking about Max Strus’ attractiveness, and had a heated on-air argument with Draymond Green. These moments go viral beyond just basketball fans because they’re funny or entertaining.

High-level basketball analysis is available across the internet and on select TV shows for fans who wish to seek it out. Inside the NBA was never a show about breaking down tactics, outside the occasional Kenny Smith videoboard segment. The reason they’ve been so popular, especially Barkley, is that they provide hilarious moments that even a non-basketball fan could watch and find the humor in.

Given the basketball caliber of the panel with Shaq, Barkley, and Smith, they likely could break down the specific tactics if they wanted to. But them investing their time in that while also putting on a show with lifestyle segments for over five hours isn’t feasible.

They’re not going to dissect a game down live anyway, and they maximize their time on-air by discussing the moments that drive interest instead of discussing a team’s second-half defensive strategy and why they played a specific type of coverage for four minutes in the third quarter. That’s not their style, and it never has been.

Even with all the complaints, Inside the NBA remains among the most popular basketball shows in the world because of the magnetic chemistry of the core four on the panel, as well as the evergreen segments they create.