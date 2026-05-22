Charles Barkley Fires Back At Critics Of ‘Inside The NBA’ For Lack Of Analysis: “We Want People To Have Fun”

Charles Barkley explained in detail why the critics who want 'Inside the NBA' to be a analysis-driven show are misunderstanding the reason that show is on-air.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Turner Sports sportscaster Charles Barkley before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley continues to be one of the biggest names in sports media. The NBA legend is still regularly appearing on-air on the iconic ‘Inside the NBA’ on ESPN, although the show is a stripped-down version of what it was on TNT. Barkley and the Inside crew have been regular fixtures through the 2026 NBA Playoffs, with their form of analysis catching a lot of flak.

Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have been criticized for years for their relatively harsh takes on the modern game without breaking down the Xs and Os of the sport. The lack of proper analysis has frustrated fans even more this season, with Barkley finally responding to fans who criticize their show with this complaint.

In an appearance on the SI Media podcast, Barkley explained to host Jimmy Traina that their show viewers don’t watch them for a detailed X-and-O analysis, but that they watch them to be entertained.

“We want people to have fun. We’re trying to entertain people. We’re on television from 7 to 2 in the damn morning. How many people actually know enough about basketball for us to X-and-O them from 7 to 2 in the morning? We try to split it up. We hope we have a great game, but we have an obligation to entertain the people, too. Do people really want to see us four dummies sit there and talk about P&Rs, blitzes, over/under, and things like that? I want people to have fun watching basketball. Period.”

Barkley’s most talked-about segments from Inside The NBA over the postseason come from moments of pure entertainment, not because he shared succinct analysis. He compared the OKC Thunder’s physical play against the San Antonio Spurs to kissing, hijacked a segment by talking about Max Strus’ attractiveness, and had a heated on-air argument with Draymond Green. These moments go viral beyond just basketball fans because they’re funny or entertaining.

High-level basketball analysis is available across the internet and on select TV shows for fans who wish to seek it out. Inside the NBA was never a show about breaking down tactics, outside the occasional Kenny Smith videoboard segment. The reason they’ve been so popular, especially Barkley, is that they provide hilarious moments that even a non-basketball fan could watch and find the humor in.

Given the basketball caliber of the panel with Shaq, Barkley, and Smith, they likely could break down the specific tactics if they wanted to. But them investing their time in that while also putting on a show with lifestyle segments for over five hours isn’t feasible.

They’re not going to dissect a game down live anyway, and they maximize their time on-air by discussing the moments that drive interest instead of discussing a team’s second-half defensive strategy and why they played a specific type of coverage for four minutes in the third quarter. That’s not their style, and it never has been.

Even with all the complaints, Inside the NBA remains among the most popular basketball shows in the world because of the magnetic chemistry of the core four on the panel, as well as the evergreen segments they create.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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