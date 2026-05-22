Josh Hart Hilariously Slams Analytics After Game 2 Outburst: “A Lamp Post To A Drunk Person”

Josh Hart makes his feelings known on Mike Brown comparing him to Andre Iguodala and asking him to ignore analytics.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Knicks guard Josh Hart speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Josh Hart pulled off a playoff career-high performance tonight at Madison Square Garden with a 26-point explosion to lead the Knicks to a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals series.

For a player who had averaged 10.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the playoffs before tonight, such a performance was a surprise, especially in terms of what the analytics say about Josh Hart: a good defender but not an offensive threat.

Following the game, Josh Hart addressed Mike Brown’s comments, where he compared Hart to Andre Iguodala from his time on the Warriors and said they are both players who needed to ignore analytics to compete. The Knicks guard recalled a hilarious quote from his former college head coach, Jerold ‘Jay’ Wright, which led to a hilarious back-and-forth between him and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Hart: “Iggy was a first off was a hell of a player. I don’t know if I’m at that level, but I just try to go out there and just play my game. Um, I’m never a huge analytics guy.”

“You know, at a certain point, they’re a lamp post to a drunk person. You can lean on them, but it won’t get you home. So, at a certain point, you’ve got to have a good feel for the game.”

Towns: “Oh my god.”

Hart: “I’m not gonna lie. That was Jerold Wright’s quote, man. So, shout out to Jay Wright.”

Towns: “Wait, hold up. No, we’re not moving on from that.”

Hart: “That’s a great quote.”

Towns: “Oh my god.”

Hart: “Analytics drunk lame to a drunk. It ain’t going to get you home. I was. You can lean on it, though.”

Towns: “I was with Cal [John Calipari], so I ain’t heard that.”

Hart: “You ain’t even go to college.”

This hilarious exchange between Towns and Hart subsequently went viral on social media. And the key takeaway becomes not to be too reliant on analytics.

 

But the main highlight for Game 2 remains Josh Hart’s performance for which even Donovan Mitchell gave him his flowers. Mitchell highlighted how Hart benefitted the most from the defensive attention that Jalen Brunson got.

In Game 1, Jalen Brunson capitalized on a defensive hole on the Cavaliers, and in Game 2 as well, it was the lack of defense on Hart that cost them. The game was tied two minutes into the second half, but as soon as Josh Hart found his rhythm in the fourth quarter, it was an uphill battle for the Cavaliers.

After tonight’s performance, Hart’s averages have increased to 11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc for the 2026 NBA playoffs.

The Knicks are now headed on the road with a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. They will look to win at least one of the next two games in Cleveland to potentially close this series out in a gentleman’s sweep in Game 5 at the Madison Square Garden. But for now, they are scheduled for Game 3 on the day after tomorrow, May 23, Saturday.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 15: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers posts up against Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Donovan Mitchell Reflects On Josh Hart’s Playoff Career-High Performance In Game 2 Loss vs. Knicks
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