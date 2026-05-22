Donovan Mitchell Reflects On Josh Hart’s Playoff Career-High Performance In Game 2 Loss vs. Knicks

Donovan Mitchell makes his feelings known on Josh Hart's playoff career-high as the Knicks go up 2-0 against the Cavaliers in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 15: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers posts up against Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 15: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers posts up against Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers had a chance to tie the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Knicks tonight, but Josh Hart’s 12-point third-quarter explosion blew the game wide open, and eventually pulled it beyond Cleveland’s reach.

They ended up losing 93-109 at Madison Square Garden, as Hart stuffed the box score to lead all scorers with  26 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals while shooting 10-21 from the field (47.6 FG%) and 5-11 from beyond the arc (45.5 3P%).

While his single game career-high is a 44-point game he had in the regular season, tonight was his best game ever played in the postseason. Following the game, Donovan Mitchell gave Josh Hart his flowers for an exceptional performance that took the Cavaliers by surprise.

“I mean, we’ll go back and watch it, and sometimes you’ve got to tip your cap. You know, not comparing the players, but you see a similar situation in the other series, you know, and with Caruso, they’re guarding him kind of the same way,” said Mitchell as he compared Josh Hart’s playoff career-high performance to Alex Caruso’s 31-point night in Game 1 vs. the Spurs.

“So, I’m not saying he’s him or whatever or vice versa, but you know, you just got to adjust, and we’ll look at the film and figure out ways to adjust, but sometimes you’ve got to tip your cap. He made a one-handed spin move on me. And not to say he’s not capable, but like sometimes, you know, that’s what happens.”

“And I think the biggest thing is we’ll make our adjustments. But you give credit where credit’s due. They made the right plays and knocked down the shots they were supposed to make,” Mitchell initially said on Hart benefiting from the defensive attention that Jalen Brunson drew.

A reporter then confirmed with Mitchell whether the Cavaliers explicitly left Hart open to put the defensive pressure on Brunson after he torched them in Game 1.

“I mean, yes and no. I mean, you give credit where credit’s due. He hit shots tonight, you know what I mean? And there’s a balance…. We’ll find that and watch the film. But ultimately, it looks worse and feels worse when we’re not making shots, open shots, like you know what I’m saying?”

“So that’s why, for us and for me, I’m not sitting here like, oh man, like you know, scrambling and trying to figure things out. At the end of the day, we make some shots, we’ll be in good shape.”

“We were down six, seven, eight, whatever it was. So, give credit where it’s due. We’ll make our adjustments, and we’ll be at home and protect home court,” Mitchell concluded.

Donovan Mitchell ended Game 2 with 26 points, four rebounds, and one assist while going 8-18 from the field (44.4 FG%) and 2-7 from beyond the arc (28.5 3P%). While Mitchell sounded off on his own performance, it also highlighted a struggling night on offense for the remaining Cavaliers players.

The two players who underperformed for the Cavaliers tonight were their sharpshooters, Max Strus (five points, four rebounds, three assists, 1-7 FG, 14.3 FG%) and Sam Merrill (four points, 1-8 FG, 12.5 FG%). But shotmaking was not the only problem for the Cavaliers.

In the first two rounds of the series, the Cavaliers lost the first two road games each time. But in the series against the Raptors, the lost a 2-0 lead and against the Pistons, they came back from down 0-2. So there is a sense of familiarity with this adversity for Cleveland.

In nearly 460 instances where a team has gone down 0-2 in the conference finals, only two teams, the 2018 Cavaliers and the 2019 Raptors have managed to come back from this deficit. Do you think the 2026 Cavaliers can be the third team to do that? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article 5 Things We Learned After Knicks Destroy Cavaliers In Game 2 As They Get Closer To NBA Finals
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like