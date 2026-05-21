Knicks Player Ratings: Hart Steps Up With 26 Points To Take Game 2 Against Cavaliers

The New York Knicks continued their strong start to the series with a dominant 109-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2. After surviving a comeback scare in Game 1, New York controlled this matchup with a balanced performance from everyone, including Jalen Brunson.

However, the biggest surprise came from Josh Hart, who exploded offensively and gave Cleveland problems all night with his relentless pace and shot-making. The Knicks shot 51.8% from the field, piled up 32 assists, and overwhelmed the Cavaliers on both ends to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Here are the Knicks player ratings.

Josh Hart: A+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 10-21 FG, 5-11 3PT FG, 1-2 FT, 33 MIN

Josh Hart was phenomenal and arguably the biggest reason New York cruised to victory. He attacked aggressively in transition, buried timely threes, and constantly put pressure on Cleveland’s perimeter defense. His energy, playmaking, and scoring punch completely changed the game.

Jalen Brunson: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 14 AST, 3 TOV, 7-16 FG, 1-7 3PT FG, 4-4 FT, 40 MIN

Jalen Brunson did not have his most efficient scoring game, but he completely controlled the offense with 14 assists. His patience in the pick-and-roll repeatedly created open looks for teammates, and he dictated the pace whenever Cleveland attempted to rally.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST, 7-12 FG, 3-5 3PT FG, 1-2 FT, 36 MIN

Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the interior and stretched Cleveland’s defense with his outside shooting. He controlled the glass, made smart decisions offensively, and forced the Cavaliers’ bigs into uncomfortable defensive situations all game long.

OG Anunoby: A

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 5-8 FG, 2-4 3PT FG, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

OG Anunoby delivered another impactful two-way performance. He knocked down open threes, finished efficiently around the basket, and was disruptive defensively with three blocks. His physicality and versatility helped New York control the tempo throughout the game.

Mikal Bridges: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 9-12 FG, 1-1 3PT FG, 40 MIN

Mikal Bridges continued his excellent postseason play with one of his most efficient games of the year. He picked his spots perfectly, scored within the flow of the offense, and played composed basketball on both ends. Cleveland struggled badly to contain him in isolation situations.

Mitchell Robinson: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 2-2 FG, 0-4 FT, 12 MIN

Mitchell Robinson provided strong interior defense and physical rebounding during his limited minutes. His free-throw struggles remained an issue, but his rim protection and hustle still gave the Knicks quality production off the bench.

Jordan Clarkson: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2-2 FG, 7 MIN

Jordan Clarkson played a small role but made the most of his minutes. He scored efficiently and helped maintain offensive momentum while the second unit was on the floor.

Landry Shamet: C+

Game Stats: 4 REB, 1 STL, 15 MIN

Landry Shamet did not contribute offensively, but he still competed defensively and grabbed a few important rebounds. The Knicks did not need scoring from him with the starters carrying the load.

Jose Alvarado: C+

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 8 MIN

Jose Alvarado brought his usual defensive intensity and active hands despite limited offensive involvement. His energy helped maintain pressure on Cleveland’s ball handlers.

Miles McBride: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2-9 FG, 1-6 3PT FG, 14 MIN

Miles McBride struggled badly with his shot, but he still contributed with hustle plays and secondary playmaking. Even without scoring efficiently, he remained active defensively and helped keep the ball moving.