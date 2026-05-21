Knicks Fans Paid More To Watch Game 2 In New York Than The Combined Ticket Prices For All 3 Games In Cleveland

The Knicks' ticket prices come under the spotlight once again ahead of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cavaliers.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The steep prices of tickets to watch the New York Knicks play at Madison Square Garden have always been in the news, especially during the playoffs. The extent to which the ticket pricing has gone out of hand is visible in the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to TickPick, the get-in price for Game 2 at Madison Square Garden is $730. Whereas the combined get-in prices for all three games of this series held at Cleveland’s Rocket Arena are $596 (Game 3: $187, Game 4: $159, Game 5: $250).

Which means that a Knicks fan will pay more to watch one game at Madison Square Garden than a Cavaliers fan would have to spend for the combined price of all three games held at Cleveland’s Rocket Arena in the same series.

Meanwhile, even for tickets to a sports event just across town, one New York fan could buy 121 tickets to tonight’s Yankees game (starting price $6) for the same price as one get-in ticket.

Moreover, the floor seats (excluding the VIP section) start at $8,750, going as high as $25,000 as of now for Game 5 in New York. If the Cavaliers steal Game 2 on the road and confirm a Game 5 back at Madison Square Garden, those prices will definitely surge higher.

If there is a Game 7 in this series, the prices would likely skyrocket as the get-in price for a ticket as of now on TickPick is $1076, $346 more than Game 2.

Just last season, the Knicks fans were asked to pay as high as $108,000 for courtside seats to Game 3 of the Knicks-Celtics second-round series. Apparently, for the price of a Knicks courtside ticket, one person could attend the Super Bowl, the Stanley Cup Finals, last year’s NBA Finals, the World Cup, and buy season tickets for your favorite NBA team.

One would still have some money left over after doing all this, which is mind-boggling if you think about it. The courtside seats are usually packed with celebrities and VIPs, and the arena is widely dubbed as the world’s most famous one, but it makes you wonder whether it’s worth it for a Knicks fan to spend almost their entire year’s savings to sit with them in the front row.

The Knicks’ average ticket price in the 2025-26 regular season was $213.43, reportedly 46% higher than any other NBA team’s. But it seems their fans are so passionate about the franchise that they don’t necessarily mind flooding the doors in each game at Madison Square Garden; you rarely see an empty arena when the Knicks are playing.

If there is a potential Game 7 in this series, it will be interesting to see how high they price the tickets and how the Knicks fans respond to that.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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