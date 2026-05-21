NBA Insiders: Warriors Not Viewed As Frontrunners To Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

The NBA world’s eyes are stuck on the situation of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, as teams like the Golden State Warriors are lingering in hope of potentially landing the Greek superstar.

But despite the Warriors’ general manager, Mike Dunleavy Jr’s assurances to do whatever it takes to improve the Warriors this season, the rumors across the NBA media now suggest that they do not have enough assets to make a compelling offer for not just Giannis Antetokounmpo but any superstar talent in the coming summer.

Initially, Anthony Slater, ESPN’s Insider for the Warriors, suggested that the Warriors have “lost the thirst” to add a big name to the roster in hopes of retaining the veteran core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

“If a can’t-miss Kawhi Leonard type of a deal is on their doorstep, I think that’s something they certainly should and would take a look at. I just don’t sense a level of thirst that their maybe previosuly was… it doesn’t feel like that much level of thirst from the Warriors as they did maybe in the last 18 months,” said Slater initially in his appearance on the 95.7 The Game’s Willard and Dibs radio show.

“I think they’re going to cautiously enter those waters and strike if it’s there. It feels like Milwaukee is almost going to be forced to trade Giannis. And this is just my read on it, but I think they’re not first in line, second in line, or even third in line at this point as far as packages that appeal to Milwaukee.”

“We know that by the deadline, Miami’s offer was the one that the Bucks seemed to be contemplating, and Minnesota’s was. The Warriors had a chance to bump their package up if they had been in the top four of this draft. But if they did do that, then the question is, should you be looking to trade that pick?”

“We know that at the deadline, the four picks that the Warriors have to trade were talked about, but considering the spot they are in right now, considering Giannis’ recent health history, would you even want to put the four unprotected picks on the table right now? I think even that’s a conversation,” Slater concluded.

Subsequently, even ESPN’s NBA insider, Marc J. Spears, appeared on the Willard and Dibs show and addressed the Warriors’ chances to potentially land Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I’m really high on Giannis. If you can get him, I think you can figure out a way to get him. I’m just not in love with the Warriors’ resources vs. the competition. Unless Giannis is like I want to go to Golden State, let’s make that happen.”

“The treasure chest that the Warriors have versus a team like Utah or a team like Washington… and if I’m Milwaukee, I’m not really worried about keeping Giannis happy, I’m worried about taking care of my franchise,” Spears said as he alluded to the Bucks’ front office preferring to negotiate offers with a team that has top draft picks this season.

So Spears says that unless Antetokounmpo uses his leverage in the negotiations to demand a trade to Golden State, it is highly unlikely that the Warriors will land him this summer.

But considering that reports have suggested that Antetokounmpo wants to stay in the East, it is much more likely that the Milwaukee Bucks take an offer from the Miami Heat, who are apparently making an incredible offer for the Greek superstar: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, the 2026 first-round pick (No. 13), and two future first-round picks.

Therefore, the Warriors will likely soon exit this race, as it seems the Bucks will look at much better offers before even taking a call from Mike Dunleavy Jr.