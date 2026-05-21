Cavaliers Player Ratings: Harden Goes Cold In Ugly Game 2 Loss Against Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers completely fell apart in a disastrous Game 2 loss against the New York Knicks. Cleveland shot just 38.8% from the field and an ugly 25.7% from three while getting dominated by New York’s ball movement and physicality.

Although Donovan Mitchell tried to keep the offense alive, the Cavaliers received little consistency elsewhere, and James Harden failed to take control when the team needed him most. The Knicks dictated the pace for most of the night and now head to Cleveland with full momentum.

Let’s dive into the Cavaliers player ratings.

Donovan Mitchell: B+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 8-18 FG, 2-7 3PT FG, 8-9 FT, 39 MIN

Donovan Mitchell was Cleveland’s only reliable source of offense for most of the night. He attacked aggressively, got to the free-throw line consistently, and kept the game from turning into a complete blowout much earlier.

Jarrett Allen: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 5-10 FG, 3-6 FT, 29 MIN

Jarrett Allen was one of the few Cavaliers who brought physicality and effort throughout the game. He battled on the glass and protected the rim effectively, but Cleveland needed more offensive aggression from him with the backcourt struggling.

Evan Mobley: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 2 BLK, 5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT FG, 2-4 FT, 37 MIN

Evan Mobley was relatively efficient offensively and knocked down a couple perimeter shots, but he never fully imposed himself on the game. The Knicks were far more physical inside, limiting his overall defensive impact.

James Harden: C

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 6-15 FG, 3-7 3PT FG, 3-3 FT, 32 MIN

James Harden put up decent counting stats, but this was nowhere near the level Cleveland needed from its veteran star. He failed to control the tempo, rarely pressured the defense consistently, and disappeared for long stretches while the Knicks seized momentum.

Dennis Schroder: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2-5 FG, 18 MIN

Dennis Schroder provided some secondary playmaking but struggled to generate efficient offense. Cleveland needed more pace and shot creation from him with the second unit.

Dean Wade: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT FG, 21 MIN

Dean Wade had minimal offensive impact and struggled to provide any sort of spark. Outside of one made three-pointer, he was largely invisible as New York consistently attacked Cleveland’s weak spots.

Jaylon Tyson: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1-4 FG, 2-2 FT, 10 MIN

Jaylon Tyson competed hard and attacked the glass, but his overall offensive impact remained limited during his minutes.

Sam Merrill: D

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 TOV, 1-8 FG, 0-7 3PT FG, 2-4 FT, 23 MIN

Sam Merrill could not buy a basket and his shooting struggles became a major issue for Cleveland’s spacing. Missing all seven three-point attempts severely hurt the Cavaliers’ comeback hopes.

Max Strus: D

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 3 TOV, 1 STL, 1-7 FG, 1-4 3PT FG, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Max Strus had a rough night offensively and never found his shooting rhythm. His missed perimeter shots allowed New York to clog the paint and focus more defensive attention on Mitchell.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-1 FG, 1 MIN

Nae’Qwan Tomlin barely played, but he made his only shot and gave a brief energy boost in garbage time.

Thomas Bryant: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 1 MIN

Thomas Bryant only appeared briefly and did not have enough time to impact the game meaningfully.