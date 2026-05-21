5 Things We Learned After Knicks Destroy Cavaliers In Game 2 As They Get Closer To NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are now just two wins away from the NBA Finals after delivering a dominant 109-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. From the opening quarter onward, the Knicks looked like the far more connected basketball team as they overwhelmed Cleveland on both ends of the floor.

The Knicks controlled the pace offensively, moved the ball beautifully, and consistently attacked Cleveland’s defense inside the arc. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers never found any offensive rhythm outside of Donovan Mitchell and were thoroughly outclassed throughout most of the night.

Now heading back to Madison Square Garden with a commanding 2-0 series lead, New York suddenly looks like a legitimate championship favorite.

1. Jalen Brunson Completely Controlled The Game

Jalen Brunson may not have exploded as a scorer like Game 1, but his control over the game was even more impressive. He finished with 19 points and an incredible 14 assists while orchestrating New York’s offense at an elite level.

Every time Cleveland attempted to make a run, Brunson calmly dissected the defense and generated quality looks for teammates. His decision-making, tempo control, and ability to manipulate Cleveland’s defense completely changed the game.

This was a masterclass in playoff point guard play.

2. Cleveland’s Offense Completely Collapsed

The Cavaliers simply could not score consistently outside of Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell finished with 26 points, but the rest of Cleveland’s offense struggled badly.

James Harden scored 18 points but failed to consistently create advantages, while Cleveland’s role players disappeared offensively. The Cavaliers shot just 39% from the field and a brutal 26% from three-point range while finishing with only 15 assists as a team.

Even more concerning, Cleveland looked stagnant offensively for long stretches and struggled to generate quality half-court offense against New York’s physical defense.

3. The Knicks Dominated Inside Again

For the second straight game, New York completely controlled the paint. The Knicks outscored Cleveland 58-40 inside while shooting an outstanding 52% from the field overall.

Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the glass with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges constantly attacked gaps in Cleveland’s defense. The Cavaliers simply had no answer for New York’s size, physicality, and ball movement near the basket.

When the Knicks needed efficient offense, they repeatedly punished Cleveland inside.

4. Josh Hart Played Like The Ultimate Winning Player

Josh Hart once again impacted every aspect of the game. Hart finished with 26 points, 7 assists, 5 made threes, and nonstop energy on both ends of the floor.

He consistently made winning plays that do not always show up in highlight clips – pushing the pace, securing loose balls, defending multiple positions, and creating second-chance opportunities. His relentless motor completely set the tone for New York throughout the night.

Hart continues to be one of the biggest difference-makers of the entire postseason.

5. The Knicks Look Like The Mentally Tougher Team

More than anything else, the Knicks simply look more composed and confident right now.

They are executing better offensively, defending with greater physicality, and responding to adversity far more effectively than Cleveland. Even when the Cavaliers briefly cut into the lead, New York immediately responded with smart offense and disciplined defense.

Meanwhile, Cleveland increasingly looks frustrated and overwhelmed offensively.

With the series now shifting to Madison Square Garden, Cleveland Cavaliers suddenly faces enormous pressure heading into Game 3. Another loss would likely end their season, while the Knicks are now firmly in control of the Eastern Conference Finals.