Top 5 NBA Role Players Ever: Does Alex Caruso Belong On The List?

As the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their push for a second-straight title, veteran guard Alex Caruso is sparking a new conversation across the NBA community. Coming into the 2026 playoffs, he was already considered a model role-player from his time with the Lakers and Bulls. But with averages of 24.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 53.6% shooting over two games with the Spurs, his legacy has reached all-time proportions.

In fact, according to former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins, he should be considered one of the greatest role players in NBA history.

“He’s been the second-best player on the Oklahoma City Thunder in these Conference Finals. The way he’s been producing on both ends of the floor, he’s already, to me, one of the top five role players of all-time,” said Perkins. “I’m putting him up there with Robbert Horry, Derek Fisher, and Danny Green. You’ve got to have multiple rings, and he has two championships.”

It sounds like a scorching hot take, but Perk may not be far off. When it comes to Caruso, he’s got all the intangibles of the perfect role-player, but he’s not the only one. In fact, his ascension has only fueled debates over which role players are the best. Guys like Caruso, Danny Green, and Udonis Haslem may not be stars, but their impact is undeniable and greatly appreciated by their teams.

Ultimately, while the topic will always be subjective, we’re going to give our take on the All-Time role-player lineup, considering metrics such as on-court performance, role flexibility, and team success. For the list, we are not counting sidekicks or co-stars, but rather guys who took a more minor role supporting their star players the best way they knew how. To start, let’s begin with the guy who is drawing so much attention in this year’s playoff run.

5. Alex Caruso

Like most on this list, NBA point guard Caruso began from humble beginnings. After a stint at Texas A&M, he went undrafted in 2016 before finally earning a spot on the Lakers. Right away, he made his skills evident as a scrappy two-way guard who can shoot, defend, and handle the ball at a high level. Best of all is his selfless and humble personality, which ensures he always puts his team’s needs above his own.

The two-time All-Defensive guard is a two-time champion, and he’s currently in position to win his third for a Thunder team that has dominated the West. He’s been their first man off the bench in the playoffs this year, a decision that paid off in Game 1 against the Spurs, when he went off for 31 points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks on 57.9% shooting and 57.1% shooting from three.

4. Steve Kerr

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is iconic for his tenure with the Chicago Bulls. From 1993 to 1998 (four seasons), he played shooting guard for the team, providing a vital offensive spark for Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. His humility, consistency, and approach to the game made him an ideal fit for the team, and he formed a close bond with Michael Jordan, whom he credited for saving his career. The result was a historic run that saw Kerr win three straight championships (1996, 1997, 1998)

Even after Kerr left the Bulls, he enjoyed years of prosperity due to his timeless game and adaptable skillset. In four seasons with the Spurs, he’d go on to win two more championships before finally calling it a career. Ultimately, with averages of 6.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 47.9% shooting (39.5% from three), Kerr’s numbers don’t impress, but he always delivered in his role. Playing for 15 years is proof of his value, which neither the Bulls nor the Spurs will ever forget.

3. Andre Iguodala

Former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala often gets overlooked for his role in the Warriors’ dynasty. We all know Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and (later) Kevin Durant ran the show, but Iggy was their x-factor on the wing. He brought stability, maturity, and tough, physical defense to the rotation, becoming a go-to option for Steve Kerr and an anchor off the bench. In the locker room, he set the tone with his strong leadership, helping the Warriors through some of their most challenging moments.

It wasn’t just in Golden State that Iguodala had success, however. From the very start, he was recognized as a competitive two-way athlete who held teammates accountable and never cheated the game. Over 19 years in the NBA, which included one All-Star season, Iguodala averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.3% shooting and 11.1% shooting from three. He retired in 2023 as a four-time champion and two-time All-Defensive star. His crowning achievement is guarding LeBron James in the 2015 playoffs, a run that earned him the Finals MVP.

2. Horace Grant

While Kerr was instrumental in the first Bulls’ three-peat, Horace Grant was their secret weapon. With career averages of 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 50.9% shooting from the field, the 6’10” power forward first served as a defensive anchor for the Bulls, using his lateral quickness to guard multiple positions. While Michael and Scottie basked in the spotlight, Grant was doing all the dirty work, providing key rebounding, shot blocking, and floor spacing with a deadly 15-foot jump shot.

After the Bulls, Grant went on to enjoy a long NBA career and even won another championship with the Lakers in 2001. To this day, his interior presence is revered by Bulls fans, who credit him for holding down the paint during the height of the team’s success. While he didn’t stick around in Chicago, his legacy is still widely celebrated today as one of the great paint enforcers in NBA history.

1. Robert Horry

When it comes to role players, Robert Horry is the pinnacle of success. Over his 16-year career, he averaged over 10 points per game only three times, but it never stopped him from making an impact. In fact, his selfless yet confident playstyle allowed him to fit into various systems that consistently led to victories. Despite never making an All-Star team, Horry never demanded a bigger share of the pie, and he never complained about the status quo. Better yet, he always delivered in the clutch, earning the nickname “Big Shot Bob” for his late-game heroics.

What puts Horry at the top, however, are the rings. To date, he’s one of the winningest players in NBA history, with prominent roles on several historically great teams. It allowed him to win a whopping seven NBA championships, with career averages of 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 31.9% shooting and 25.7% shooting from three. Unless Alex Caruso strings off a few more title wins, we’re going to be hard-pressed to see another role-player surpass Horry’s legacy as the ultimate supporting cast member.