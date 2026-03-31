Horace Grant Thinks He Was A Better Defender Than Anthony Davis And Giannis Antetokounmpo

Horace Grant never built his reputation on loud statements, but his latest take on defense raised eyebrows across eras. Appearing on All The Smoke, Grant took part in a rapid-fire segment where he had to raise his hand if he believed a listed player was a better defender than him. The list included names from multiple generations, from Kendrick Perkins and Pau Gasol to Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He kept his hand down for every name except one. That name was Dennis Rodman.

“Watching them play, playing against him, Dennis was that ultimate defender from one through five. Much respect to the Worm.”

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That response says a lot about how Grant views his own defensive impact. He is not dismissing modern stars lightly. Davis is a three-time All-Defensive First Team selection with five total All-Defensive nods. He also has two top-three finishes in Defensive Player of the Year voting, though he has never won the award.

Giannis, on the other hand, has already secured one Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020 and owns five All-Defensive selections, including four First Team honors.

Looking at his resume, there is a case to be made. Grant earned four consecutive All-Defensive Second Team selections from 1993 to 1996 during his time with the Chicago Bulls. He was a key piece in one of the most dominant defensive systems of the 1990s, playing alongside elite defenders like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan.

In the 1996-1997 season with the Orlando Magic, Grant finished sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, which marked the peak of his individual defensive recognition.

Statistically, his numbers do not jump off the page in the same way as modern defensive anchors. He averaged 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game for his career, with his best defensive season producing 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks. But Grant’s value came from positioning, versatility, and discipline rather than raw counting stats.

That is where the generational gap becomes important. Grant played in an era built on physicality, post-defense, and structured team schemes. Big men were required to defend the paint, hedge on screens, and battle on the glass every possession.

In contrast, players like Davis and Giannis operate in a more spaced-out game, where switching, rim protection, and perimeter mobility are prioritized. Both excel in those roles. Davis is widely regarded as one of the best help defenders of his era, while Giannis combines length, speed, and recovery ability in a way few players ever have.

Still, his willingness to rank himself above multiple elite defenders stands out. He did not hedge or hesitate. Only Rodman earned his respect in that moment, a player with two Defensive Player of the Year awards and eight All-Defensive First Team selections.

That says everything about Grant’s mindset. He sees himself not as a role player in great defenses, but as one of the anchors who made them work.