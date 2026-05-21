Nick Wright Calls Out Stephen A. Smith For Acting Like A ‘Mob Boss’ And Hurting NBA Media

Nick Wright publicly called out Stephen A. Smith over his recent feud with Jaylen Brown, accusing him of acting like a ‘mob boss’ and hurting the relationship between NBA media and players.

Speaking on his podcast ‘What’s Wright With Nick Wright,’ Wright delivered one of the strongest public criticisms yet aimed at Smith following the escalating drama surrounding Brown and ESPN.

“I want to unpack that a bit and level set how this thing is supposed to work. Jaylen Brown is roughly the 10th-best player in the NBA. As the 10th-best player, he’s on a $300 million contract. Stephen A., as the number one guy in the industry of what we do, is on a $100 million contract. I only know that because he made sure everybody knew it. God bless him and credit to him. The rising tide raises all boats.”

“But it’s also a reminder that no matter how big the commentator gets, he’ll never be as big as the people he’s commenting on. If the 10th or 11th best player in one sport you cover is making three times your salary, by your own metric, that tells you where we stand in the marketplace.”

“That’s why I don’t even care that much about the on-court or stadium walk-ins where they present Stephen A.’s arrival like he’s Chet Holmgren. That’s fine. Some people think it’s charming. Some call it cringe. Some call it funny. Whatever. There’s no actual harm in that. But talking to players like you’re a mob boss and they better watch what they say, there’s harm in it.”

The comments came shortly after Stephen A. Smith warned Jaylen Brown publicly during an episode of First Take. Smith suggested he had knowledge about how the Boston Celtics organization, Brown’s teammates, and even endorsement companies viewed the All-Star forward.

That warning immediately triggered backlash online.

Many fans and former players felt Smith crossed a line by implying he could influence organizational narratives and financial situations surrounding players. Wright clearly agreed.

The feud originally started after Brown criticized Smith during a livestream following Boston’s playoff collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown accused Smith of becoming ‘the face of clickbait media’ and lacking journalistic integrity. Smith fired back aggressively, telling Brown to ‘be careful what you wish for.’

That escalated tensions even further. Former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown also jumped into the controversy recently, accusing Smith of threatening Black NBA players and using media influence against athletes publicly. Now Nick Wright has added another major media voice criticizing how the situation has unfolded.

The larger debate has become bigger than just Jaylen Brown versus Stephen A. Smith.

It now centers around the growing power of sports media personalities, how narratives are shaped around players, and whether analysts sometimes blur the line between journalism, entertainment, and personal influence.

For Wright, the issue is simple. NBA stars remain the actual product.

And no matter how famous media personalities become, he believes commentators should never act as though they hold more power than the athletes themselves.