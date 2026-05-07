Jaylen Brown Fires A Shot At Stephen A. Smith, Urges Him To Retire Amid Intense Exchange

Jaylen Brown doubled down on his comments in a follow-up livestream on Twitter after his remarks about this season being his favorite, despite a first-round exit, went viral.

That did not sit well with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who called him out on live television. Jaylen Brown saw his response on social media, telling him to stop talking, which irked the Celtics star the wrong way. He fired back at Smith, feeling as though he was the voice of the people.

“I’ll ‘be quiet’ / stop streaming if you ‘be quiet,’ and retire, let’s give the people what they want,” wrote Brown on X.

Clearly, Brown has explained that this season being his favorite was not a results-based response but a testament to how the Celtics could respond to adversity, where they finished second in the East for the regular season when everyone picked them to be a lottery team this season.

Moreover, Jaylen Brown was in the MVP conversation, probably for the first time in his career. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc. So let’s not be too hard on Brown about his comments.

What Did Stephen A. Smith Say To Jaylen Brown?

Initially, Stephen A. Smith appeared on ESPN and told Jaylen Brown that he was paving his own path to eventually get traded.

“This is his favorite year? You got knocked out in the first round,” said Stephen A. Smith on First Take with Michael Wilbon and Kendrick Perkins.

“The Boston Celtics, one the top two if not the most storied franchise in the history of the NBA, lost a 3-1 lead for the first time in its postseason history, and it’s star player this season and one of its top two preeminent stars of this team for the past seven years, goes on camera 24 hours after losing, not six or eight months, 24 hours after losing a 3-1 lead, and says this is his favorite year?”

“Kendrick Perkins also pointed out that Jayson Tatum hasn’t appeared on Jaylen Brown’s program, and you know where he was? Right here on First Take, in other words, Jayson Tatum pulled up on First Take before he pulled up on your damn show. How? How? This is stuff that is flying over your head? You think nobody notices that hasn’t happened?”

“You’re saying the year that Jayson Tatum was down with an Achilles tear is your favorite year? The year when Jayson Tatum had to sit out a pivotal Game 7 because of an injury incurred in Game 6, that’s your favorite year?”

“And then you lost 3-1. Out of all the stars in the history of the Boston Celtics, you’re the only one because you were basically driving the bus. Ain’t nobody pointing at Jayson Tatum because he was sitting…. and you say that’s your favorite year? Because you and your teammates developed better chemistry and camaraderie? Because you overcame adversity?”

“I don’t mind, but what I think is the first order of business is that he needs to be quiet or, as Perk said, go on vacation, unless you’re trying to get traded.”

However, after seeing Brown’s response on social media, Stephen A. Smith responded while trying to sugarcoat his criticism as concern.

“Bro, I got love for you, so I’m not going to go there. Folks are looking out for you, and you don’t even realize it. Here you are making this kind of noise, and it hasn’t even been a week since you lost a 3-1 lead.”

“You’re HOME. A champion and a Finals MVP saying his favorite season is the season he’s home in the FIRST ROUND. This is not about ME. It’s about YOU….and what YOU SAID. Enjoy your offseason,” Smith responded on X.

In my opinion, Stephen A. Smith was not saying this out of concern but rather pushing the narrative of a potential trade for the superstar right after both Brown and the Celtics’ general manager, Brad Stevens, reaffirmed that there is no frustration or rift between the two sides.

When Brown initially made the comments about this season, he did not give much context, which created the confusion. But in the second stream, he clarified his comments and should not be criticized anymore. But still forcing the narrative and jumping to the “concern” that he may get traded seems intended to be a bit inflammatory from Smith, who also criticized Brown for calling out Embiid.

There is no use crying over spilled milk; it’s time for the Celtics to pick themselves up, dust themselves off, and move on to prepare for the next season or possibly even take a vacation at this time.