Jaylen Brown Linked To Denver Nuggets As Ideal Co-Star For Nikola Jokic

In Boston, Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown caused a stir following his first-round defeat to the 76ers. In a concerning display of denial, he pinned the blame on the officiating and claimed it was his favorite overall campaign (despite Jayson Tatum’s absence for most of it).

Now, even as both Brown and Celtics President Brad Stevens try to de-escalate the situation, the trade rumors have taken on a life of their own as a critical offseason approaches. While the trade market is still taking shape for Brown, one Western Conference executive suggested one team that he believes could be the perfect fit for the young swingman: the Denver Nuggets.

“He’d be a great match with (Nikola Jokic) and give that group a little more fire, which it needs. Boston would get back Jamal Murray, but he could be a fit there, more of a point guard for them,” the executive told Heavy’s Sean Deveney.

There’s no indication that Murray or Brown is on the trade block right now, but things change quickly in the NBA. By the summer, there could easily be a scenario where one or both of the star players are made available in trades. The simplest options would be to trade them for each other in a blockbuster swap. Since they are already close to matching salaries, the logistics wouldn’t be tough to work out.

Proposed Trade Details

Denver Nuggets Receive: Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics Receive: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, 2031 first-round pick

It’s no secret that Brown has been looking to lead his own team, but why not share the spotlight with Serbian center Nikola Jokic instead? Unlike Tatum, Jokic is clearly one of the top three players in the game right now, with averages of 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 56.9% shooting and 38.0% shooting from three. He’s still in his prime and stands as one of the best centers in NBA history. Together, he and Brown could form a balanced, versatile duo capable of delivering a deadly offensive attack. On the other end, Brown’s abilities as a wing defender would cover for Jokic’s deficiencies, ensuring dominance on both ends of the floor.

On paper, it’s an ideal pairing that would only be enhanced by role players such as Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Peyton Watson. Meanwhile, the Celtics would get back an elite perimeter scorer and playmaker in Jamal Murray, who is known to elevate his game in the playoffs. There’s also Christian Braun, who averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 51.9% shooting and 30.1% shooting from three this season.

Essentially, the trade would allow the Celtics to maintain their position as a contender in the East. Through the play of Tatum, Jamal Murray, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard (among others), they could remain in the title race for years to come, potentially extending their window for years rather than letting a toxic situation fester in the locker room.

For now, the trade is only hypothetical, but stranger things have happened before. In a league where no star is safe, and teams are constantly adjusting their plans, hardly anything can be dismissed as pure impossibility. For Jaylen Brown and the Celtics, that’s especially true right now, coming off their second straight year of a short-lived playoff run. If they can find common ground over these next few weeks (particularly in the form of a new extension), it will go a long way toward securing his future in Boston. If the process stalls, however, it could be the final sign Boston needs to start looking for Jaylen’s new basketball home.