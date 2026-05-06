In the aftermath of a sobering defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers in round one, the Boston Celtics are feeling pressure (both internal and external) to make some sweeping changes.

Whether star swingman Jaylen Brown is among those changes remains to be seen, but recent reports have only fed the rumors of his growing angst toward the organization. If he does end up on the trade block, however, the Bucks are reportedly poised to make a move that would bring him to Milwaukee in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brian Windhorst teased the scenario on ESPN’s ‘Get Up!’

“Of course it makes sense for Milwaukee,” said Windhorst on a Giannis-Brown swap. “Of course, Milwaukee would see some of the stuff that Jaylen Brown is saying and watch everything and get ready to call Boston. And from Boston’s standpoint, this is very simple. In July, Jaylen Brown has the opportunity to sign a contract extension. If he’s happy with the Celtics, sign ($70 million per year), and see you in September! If he’s not happy with the Celtics, trade.”

Brown signed a 5-year, $285.4 million supermax extension with the Celtics in July 2023, and currently still has full seasons under contract. Still, after averaging a career-high 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game with the Celtics this season, the 29-year-old swingman will have the opportunity to sign a new extension, and it’d be his biggest one yet. But given his recent claims about the season and the reports of frustration with the Celtics, there are growing doubts that Brown will re-sign with the organization.

In this event, we can expect multiple teams to join the sweepstakes, but not every team is in an equal position to acquire the 6’6″ forward. Whoever trades for Brown would need to provide equal value for a star, championship-caliber forward in his prime. They would also have to put the Celtics in a position to win now, given that Jayson Tatum would still be on the team. With that criteria, the Bucks clearly make a better choice than the rest, and working out a trade might be surprisingly easy.

Both Giannis and Brown make identical salaries, meaning they could be swapped straight up in a deal. Or both teams could take it a step further by adding additional players to the deal. Specifically, the Bucks need help in the backcourt after Damian Lillard’s departure, while the Celtics could use some reinforcements at center. If they’re willing to take risks, both teams have the means to help each other beyond just a straight-up star swap.

Potential Trade Details

Bucks Receive: Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

A trade like this would be ideal for both sides, even if a little controversial. For both the Celtics and the Bucks, it seems change is needed to catch up to the new Eastern Conference superpowers in New York and Detroit. If nothing else, a straight star swap would at least shake up the balance of power.

In the process, Jaylen Brown would get everything he’s wanted in Milwaukee. It would be a chance to start fresh, outside Tatum’s shadow for the first time since his rookie year. There, in the house that Giannis built, Brown could forge his own legacy and help rebuild a Bucks team that’s desperate to relive the glory of their 2021 title run. He could pick up where he left off before Tatum’s return, when he was the captain of a well-oiled Celtics machine that finished second in offensive rating at 120.8 points per game.

Alongside Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, and Payton Pritchard (if the Bucks get him in the deal), Milwaukee could easily compete for a top-six spot in the East next season, maybe even higher. Brown nearly single-handedly took the Celtics to the second seed, and who is to say he couldn’t lead the Bucks to similar success?

New Duo In Boston

We know the Celtics would prefer to keep their championship duo together, but anything can happen after a first-round elimination. What makes it worse for Boston is how Brown acted after the loss, blaming Embiid for flopping instead of taking accountability in defeat. Then, when he was swiftly called out by the NBA media, he doubled down on his actions by firing back on social media.

It’s an undeniably bad look for the face of such a prestigious organization, and it highlights how high tensions currently are between the two-way star and the front office. That’s why, if he doesn’t come to terms on an extension this summer, it could push the franchise to seriously consider a trade. Even if they don’t “shop” Brown this summer, we can expect that they wouldn’t ignore an opportunity to swap him for NBA champion and two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis, who has been at his breaking point for months now, is itching for a change of scenery, and the Celtics (while not listed as one of his preferred teams) make for a favorable landing spot. At 31, with averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three in the 2025-26 campaign, the 6’11” power forward is still very much in win-now mode, and that puts him on a similar track as the Celtics.

In Boston, Giannis wouldn’t have to worry about being in a position to compete every season. Alongside Jayson Tatum, who is elite on the perimeter and as a shot creator, Antetokounmpo could lead the Celtics to prosperity for the next five years, giving them the best possible title odds until his inevitable decline. That’s not to mention the impact of key role players like Portis (if acquired), Derrick White, Sam Hauser, and Neemias Queta.

So while the Celtics would certainly regret losing Jaylen Brown, getting Giannis in return might help them move on. It’s not every day, after all, that an NBA champ and future Hall of Famer like him becomes available, and the Celtics are one of the few teams with the means and the motive to pull off a blockbuster deal. Even if it’s a long-shot possibility for now, it’s one that they cannot ignore as they enter a critical offseason.