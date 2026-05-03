NBA Fans React After 76ers Complete 3-1 Comeback Over Celtics

It was a wild scene in Boston today as fans and analysts everywhere witnessed another big upset in the 2026 postseason.

This time, it was the 76ers who shocked the world, securing a nine-point win over the Celtics (109-100) to advance to the Eastern Semifinals. What’s crazier is that the 76ers were down 3-1 in the series earlier this week, marking tonight as an extra special moment in Sixers history. Meanwhile, on social media, many fans could hardly believe the outcome, especially as the Celtics have had Philly’s number for years.

“Just a Celtic being a Celtic,” wrote one fan on X. “My 76ers just eliminated them tonight for the first time in forever, I could cry tears of joy right now.”

Even non-76ers fans couldn’t help but feel good for the franchise tonight, and specifically for Embiid, who finished with a game-high 34 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, zero steals, and one block on 46.2% shooting from the field. From the countless injuries to years of disappointments, the road has not been easy, but this victory marks a big moment for the group, even if it’s only to the second round.

“Congrats 76ers,” one Celtics fan posted. “Celts for life, but tip my hat, Maxey looks like Sonic out there. Edgecombe, the truth. Embid is unreal, and if he would just stop being a weirdo, the team can do big things, unless Adam Silver has different plans like rigging lotteries to replace traded players.”

Along with the optimism, plenty of people offered a quick reality check to surging Sixers fans. As great as things are now, the work has only just begun, and fans pointed out how much the odds are stacked against them. The Knicks await in the next series, and then it could be the Pistons, Magic, Raptors, or Cavaliers. In the Finals, they would then have to face a superior Western Conference team, such as the Thunder, Spurs, or Timberwolves.

“Someone said this is Paul George’s best chance to win a title,” wrote one X user. “Yeah, the play-in Philadelphia 76ers, who beat a Boston Celtics team in Game 7 without Jayson Tatum… that team is definitely beating the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

Meanwhile, for the Celtics, this game (and series) is a sign that something has to change. Not only is it their first series loss to the 76ers since 1982, but it’s also the first time in franchise history they have blown a 3-1 lead. Prior to tonight, the Celtics were 32-0 in playoff series with a 3-1 lead, the most wins without a loss in NBA history. That streak is finally over, and it’s not something being taken lightly.

“Losing 109-100 at home in Game 7 to a 7th-seeded Philly squad is a tactical and mental collapse that will haunt the TD Garden for years,” wrote one fan in review. “Even without Jayson Tatum, a roster with this much depth should never have let a double-digit fourth-quarter lead evaporate into an early summer vacation. ​Is this the biggest choke in the modern era of the Eastern Conference?”

Still, as had as things got today, some Celtics fans remained level-headed after the loss. Unlike other teams, they are consistently competitive, and we know it won’t be long before they are running the East again. Besides good health, all they really need is a few changes to the supporting cast.

“Brutal ending to one of the most fun seasons in recent Celtics history,” wrote one fan. “This team really fought and made the whole ‘Gap Year’ exciting. We’ll be back. Why? Cause we’re the Celtics.”

In the end, it’s impossible to say where these teams go from here. The 76ers will celebrate the win today, but they won’t have long before preparations begin for the next series. If they thought this was hard, they’ll be in for a greater challenge against the Knicks, where the margin for error will be even slimmer.

As for Boston, this wasn’t the kind of playoff run they were going for, but it was still a successful season overall. Without Jayson Tatum for most of the campaign, nobody was expecting much from them. Yet, through their own determination and teamwork, they finished second in the East and gave themselves a chance to make a run.

It was a crazy battle all around, and it did not have the results people expected. But as we’ve seen before, anything can happen in the NBA, especially when all the teams are so stacked across the board.