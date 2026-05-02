76ers Player Ratings: Joel Embiid And Tyrese Maxey Shine In Game 7 Win vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have finally beaten the Boston Celtics in a playoff series for the first time since 1982. The 76ers exorcised their Boston demons with a huge 109-100 win in Game 7 at TD Garden on Saturday, but they made it a lot harder than it should have been.

The 76ers led by 18 points late in the third quarter, but allowed the Celtics to trim it down to one at multiple points down the stretch. The hosts had opportunities to take the lead, but failed to connect and are now headed to a vacation a lot sooner than they’d have expected.

This series had looked over when the Celtics took a 3-1 lead. They had never lost a series after going up 3-1 (32-0), while the 76ers had never overturned that deficit in franchise history (0-18). They say there’s a first time for everything, and that was it today.

The 76ers did benefit from Jayson Tatum being out with left knee stiffness, but take nothing away from them. Here’s how their players fared on this historic night.

Joel Embiid: A+

Game Stats: 34 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 12-26 FG, 1-4 3PT, 9-11 FT, 39 MIN

Joel Embiid hasn’t always delivered in Game 7s in the past, but he sure did here. Embiid started strong with 10 points in the first quarter and had 19 by halftime. He was the driving force and had to battle through adversity yet again.

Embiid exited the game in the third quarter due to injury. He was seen stretching on the sidelines, but came back for the fourth quarter. Then, in the closing stages, Embiid appeared to suffer a leg injury as Tyrese Maxey fell on him. He stayed in and only exited in the final seconds when the game was all but over. This was a gutsy performance.

While Embiid scored 34 points, his biggest highlight might have been a huge block on Jaylen Brown in the second quarter. He had suffered heartbreak against these Celtics one too many times and ensured it wouldn’t happen again.

Tyrese Maxey: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST, 1 TOV, 11-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-6 FT, 45 MIN

With Embiid hobbling down the stretch, the 76ers needed some Magic from Maxey, and he delivered. With the visitors clinging to a 99-98 lead, he nailed a layup to give them a three-point lead. Maxey then made another layup on the next possession to put the 76ers up 103-98, and that all but ended the game.

Maxey finished with 10 points in the fourth to record his second straight 30-point game to close out this series. He also hauled in 10 rebounds for the second time in three games and limited his mistakes while dishing out seven assists.

VJ Edgecombe: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 TOV, 8-17 FG, 5-11 3PT, 2-2 FT, 44 MIN

Rookies are supposed to struggle a bit in a Game 7 on the road, but VJ Edgecombe, the third pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, sure didn’t. Edgecombe had been a bit quiet in this series after scoring 30 in Game 2, but came alive here.

Edgecome started strong with nine points in the first and then had nine again in the third as the 76ers built up that big lead. They sure have struck gold with the Bahamian.

Paul George: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 TOV, 5-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 42 MIN

Paul George took a backseat offensively here, but still had a solid, efficient night. George notably made one huge three when Embiid had to leave the game in the third as the 76ers looked to pull away.

George was actually a doubt for this game due to illness, but came through for the 76ers. It was his birthday too, and this win made it all the more special.

Quentin Grimes: B-

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 26 MIN

The shots weren’t falling for Quentin Grimes on the night, but he managed to contribute with his rebounding and playmaking. Grimes nearly delivered the highlight play of the night with a monstrous dunk, but failed to punch it in.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 31 MIN

Speaking of shots not falling, Kelly Oubre Jr.’s struggles from beyond the arc would continue here. Oubre missed some wide-open threes as well, but fortunately, it didn’t cost the 76ers. He shot just 16.0% from three in this series and needs to rediscover his stroke in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks.

Andre Drummond: C

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 8 MIN

Andre Drummond played a little bit more than the 76ers would have wanted with Embiid having to sit out. Drummond wasn’t particularly great, but the visitors were just a -2 in his eight minutes. They would have taken that before the game.