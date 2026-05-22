Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren Lead NBA’s 2025-26 All-Defensive First Team

In the modern NBA, scoring has become the main priority, leading to many more high-scoring games than we saw in the 90s and early 2000s. From Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry to Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant, the game has no shortage of elite scorers, and the challenge of slowing them down isn’t easily taken.

Nevertheless, the modern game is still full of talented defenders, capable of giving even the NBA’s best athletes some major resistance. Today, the league recognized some of those defenders with the reveal of the annual All-Defensive teams. As usual, there are two squads, and the first features some iconic names.

2026 All-Defensive First Team:

Victor Wembanyama (C)

Chet Holmgren (C)

Ausar Thompson (SF)

Rudy Gobert (C)

Derrick White (SG)

As the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year, we all knew Victor Wembanyama would be the first mention. His campaign isn’t over yet, but he did enough in the regular season (with averages of 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game) to warrant a title as the best defender in the league. His rival, Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, isn’t far behind as the defensive anchor of the defending NBA champion. In 69 games this season, the 7’1″ center averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game on 55.7% shooting and 36.2% shooting from three.

Rudy Gobert is the third and final center of the 2026 All-Defensive first team. As a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, his inclusion was obvious, and it was also well-earned with averages of 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on 68.2% shooting from the field. Besides Gobert, Pistons forward Ausar Thompson also made the cut for his impact on a Pistons team that ranked second in defensive rating (109.7). Finally, there’s Derrick White. The reliable Celtics guard played a modest role on the team this year, but his activity on defense helped them thrive in the wake of Tatum’s injury.

The All-Defensive second team also included some very worthy defenders, although these were mostly role players. Also, unlike the first team, this lineup includes a player at every position, ensuring no one is left out.

All-Defensive Second Team:

Bam Adebayo (C)

Scottie Barnes (PF)

Cason Wallace (SG)

Dyson Daniels (PG)

OG Anunoby (SF)

The Miami Heat did not have a great season, but Bam Adebayo was one of the few bright spots for them, averaging 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on on 44.2% shooting and 31.8% shooting from three. Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes led the Raptors to a surprise finish in the East, thanks to solid contributions of 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 30.4% shooting from three. In New York, OG Anunoby has proven invaluable for his two-way impact, and his efforts on the wing have helped the Knicks contain countless opponents. In 67 games, he put up 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0. 7 blocks per game on 48.4% shooting and 38.6% shooting from three.

At just 23 years old, and the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2025, Dyson Daniels continues his upward trajectory with a second-straight All-Defensive team selection. This season, with averages of 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, the 6’7″ guard proved that he’s already one of the best three-and-D guards in the league. The same could be said for Thunder guard Cason Wallace, who finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting with 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 43.2% shooting and 35.1% shooting from three.

In the end, there are a few notable takeaways from the All-Defensive teams this year. First of all, two Thunder players earned a spot, more than any other team. It’s a reflection of their depth and how far ahead they are from the rest of the league. There are also four centers between the first and second units, proving that the traditional “big man” archetype is still alive and well in the NBA. Arguably, the most encouraging pattern this year is how many young players made the cut, giving fans plenty of reason to look ahead.