Jayson Tatum Says Was He Was “Done” With Basketball After Achilles Tear

Celtics star Jayson Tatum is finally back on the court after missing nearly a year of action.

In a recent chat with Amazon’s Taylor Rooks, the 2024 NBA champion opened up on the recovery process and reflected on the journey. He admits he was in denial for weeks after the injury, and even explained how he thought he might never come back.

“I remember I broke down crying, like, I won’t be able to do this. I never doubted myself in my life, but I was in denial,” said Tatum. “I couldn’t believe this happened to me. I was trying to rationalize, like, why? I always respected the game, I didn’t take any shortcuts, and I never wanted to miss a game. I felt like that day was the best I felt in my career. For that to happen, I was l like done with basketball.”

Tatum had title aspirations with the Celtics last year, and he could practically taste victory after advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It was there, against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, that JT suffered the injury that cost him most of this season. As much as he enjoys being back, those initial days and weeks after the injury were some of the hardest of Tatum’s life.

“I would talk to my pastor a lot on the phone, and we had a conversation like: ‘I wish God would come down and tell me, like, ‘You should play this year or you shouldn’t.’ He felt it on his heart to tell me that God wouldn’t allow my rehab process to go as well as it did if he didn’t think I was ready to come back.’ When he said that, it really hit me, like, there is something to this, and there is a reason why faith and fear are a fine line,” Tatum added.

Tatum had never experienced anything like that Achilles tear. Before the 2025-26 campaign, he was an iron man who played in at least 64 games or more in every single season. He was a model of consistency for the Celtics, boasting career averages of 21.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 41.9% shooting from the field and 33.8% shooting from three.

In that single moment, however, Tatum went from the peak of his powers to completely helpless on the court. The injury shook him to his core, and the prospect of the long rehab in front of him was almost too much to bear. Tatum says he nearly quit the game, and it would have changed things for both him and the Celtics.

Fortunately, he turned to his faith in a moment of doubt, and it helped reassure him that full recovery was possible. Over time, Tatum was able to regain his strength and return to a squad that’s been highly competitive without him. Tonight is his first game back at MSG since the injury, and he was dreading it at first.

But in the aftermath of a classic performance against the Hornets on Tuesday, Tatum’s confidence has been restored, and he isn’t holding anything back. This season, for a Celtics team that ranks second in the East (54-25), he has an opportunity to lead them back to glory. If they win the rematch against New York today, it will send a powerful message and set the stage for a prosperous postseason run.