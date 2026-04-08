Jayson Tatum Isn’t Excited To Return To Madison Square Garden For The First Time Since Achilles Injury

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA this season, and with Jayson Tatum‘s long-awaited return from injury, the Celtics have only gotten stronger. Coming off a 113-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Boston will have significant momentum heading into its upcoming game against the New York Knicks.

For all intents and purposes, the Celtics will be looking forward to getting their revenge on the Knicks after losing to them in the playoffs last year. While everyone seems eager, Jayson Tatum isn’t as excited.

“I thought about it. Not like thrilled to go back and play there,” Tatum stated. “Last time I played there, obviously, it was a traumatic experience for me. Obviously, I know that at some point I’ll have to get over that hurdle and play there again. So, it’s going to have to be this Thursday.”

Tatum admitted that a large part of returning this season would involve accepting that he would have to force himself to play through uncomfortable situations. However, facing the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden may be daunting.

Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon on May 12 last year during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks. The Celtics were already in a vulnerable position before the injury occurred, but Tatum’s leaving the floor was essentially the last nail in the coffin, as Boston ended up losing 4-2.

Many things have changed since then, and Boston currently has a chance to tie the season series with the Knicks (NYK leads 2-1) on Thursday night. With an opportunity to drive some ghosts away, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will benefit from securing this victory.

Jaylen Brown Extends His Support To Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum’s reluctance to play in Madison Square Garden is understandable. Suffering an injury like his is undoubtedly traumatic. Still, given how valuable he is to Boston, the team will need him to be available.

On that note, Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown also extended his support to Jayson Tatum during his postgame interview. While addressing how promising Tatum has been on the floor this season, he added:

“I think he’s trending in the right direction. Mentally, it’s impossible to beat something, but that’s what your teammates are there for. We’ve got his back. So, we’ll go out there and do what we’ve got to do.”

Since returning from injury, Tatum has appeared in 15 games this season, averaging 21.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. While it is apparent that he’s still finding his groove, Tatum remains a vital asset for the Celtics.

On that note, Boston will hope their superstar puts his best foot forward on Thursday night. With an opportunity to improve upon their record (54-25) and assert themselves as favorites to make it out of the East, the Celtics will aim to make the most of the moment.