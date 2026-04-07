Celtics Player Ratings: Jaylen Brown’s 35 Points Powers Boston Past Hornets

The Boston Celtics leaned on star power and shot-making to grind out a win over the Charlotte Hornets. While Charlotte controlled stretches behind a big night from LaMelo Ball, Boston’s efficiency and timely scoring ultimately made the difference.

Jaylen Brown led the way with a dominant scoring performance, while Jayson Tatum and Derrick White provided the necessary balance to close things out. Let’s dive into the Celtics player ratings.

Jaylen Brown: A

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 13-29 FG, 3-10 3PT, 6-7 FT, 43 MIN

Brown carried the offensive load and never shied away from the moment. He consistently attacked Charlotte’s defense, using his physicality to get downhill and generate high-quality looks. While his three-point shooting was inconsistent, he made up for it by dominating inside the arc and drawing contact. The five turnovers reflect the pressure he faced as the primary option, but overall, this was a tone-setting performance that dictated the outcome.

Jayson Tatum: A-

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 8-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT, 39 MIN

Tatum delivered an efficient and controlled performance, picking his spots and allowing Brown to take center stage. He was sharp from the field, knocked down key perimeter shots, and contributed as a secondary playmaker. While not overly dominant, his impact was steady and crucial in maintaining offensive flow.

Derrick White: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 4-5 FG, 4-5 3PT, 37 MIN

White was the ultimate glue piece in this game. His outside shooting was elite, knocking down four threes on minimal attempts, and he played mistake-free basketball throughout. Beyond scoring, he helped stabilize possessions and provided strong perimeter defense.

Neemias Queta: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 6-7 FG, 25 MIN

Queta made the most of his opportunities, finishing efficiently around the rim and providing interior presence. His activity on both ends helped Boston control the paint, and his passing flashes added an extra dimension to the offense.

Payton Pritchard: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 4-8 FG, 4-7 3PT, 30 MIN

Pritchard gave Boston a strong scoring boost off the bench, stretching the floor and knocking down timely threes. His ability to create offense in second units was valuable, even if he had a couple of careless turnovers.

Jordan Walsh: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 1 STL, 4-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 18 MIN

Walsh was extremely efficient and impactful in limited minutes. He finished everything around the rim and brought energy defensively, making him one of the more effective role players in this game.

Sam Hauser: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2-7 FG, 1-5 3PT, 16 MIN

Hauser had a quieter night, struggling to find consistency from deep. However, he contributed in other areas, particularly with rebounding and ball movement. Even without a hot shooting night, he didn’t hurt the team.

Baylor Scheierman: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9 MIN

Effortless and productive. Scheierman hit a three and kept the offense moving. Although he had a very limited time frame Scheierman made no mistakes.

Nikola Vucevic: D+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 1-10 FG, 0-5 3PT, 23 MIN

Vucevic had a rough night. He did more defensively and contributed to the team rebounding, however, his shooting was awful. Offensively, he was a liability missing 9 shots (including 5 shot attempts from 3-point range).