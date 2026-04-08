Jarred Vanderbilt Confronts JJ Redick, Austin Reaves Holds Him Back As Fight Breaks Out On Lakers Bench

The Lakers were severely shorthanded tonight, and the pregame nerves seem to have gotten to JJ Redick and the team when going up against the defending champions, the Thunder.

With 0.9 seconds left in the first quarter, the Lakers had a chance to cut the game to four points as Jarred Vanderbilt went to the free-throw line for three shots with the scores at 34-27 in favor of the Thunder. He missed all three of his free throws.

Six seconds into the second quarter, JJ Redick called a timeout specifically to sub out Vanderbilt from the game. Vanderbilt proceeded to yell at Redick and had to be held back by Austin Reaves.

Another snippet of the interaction between Jarred Vanderbilt and JJ Redick during the Lakers’ timeout early in the 2Q. https://t.co/BOcdzjXrpI pic.twitter.com/hISVkYYevW — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) April 8, 2026

Subsequently, the broadcast also caught a part of the back-and-forth between the two, where Vanderbilt can be seen yelling at Redick before Jake LaRavia and other members of the Lakers’ bench calm him down.

The broadcast caught a little bit of the back and forth: https://t.co/abjjCTCRh1 pic.twitter.com/LBvrGigfXc — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) April 8, 2026

But the Lakers’ insider Dan Woike, who is at the Crypto.com Arena, subsequently confirmed that the broadcast missed a significantly more aggressive part of the confrontation and only caught the end stages of the back-and-forth. Vanderbilt did not return for the rest of the half despite the Lakers’ heavily depleted roster.

His night has seemingly ended with just three points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal while shooting 100% from the field (1-1).

It is a bit shocking to see Jarred Vanderbilt lose his calm when it was he who stopped and held back Luka Doncic when he had a similar confrontation with Redick a few weeks ago. It will be interesting to see what Redick and Vanderbilt have to say about this after the game.

JJ Redick Visibly Unhappy With Rui Hachimura At Thunder Game

Earlier in the same game, Redick also seemed unhappy with Rui Hachimura, less than three minutes into the game. He called a timeout, and the broadcast once again caught an exchange between Redick and Hachimura.

Adou Thiero subs in for Rui 2 ½ minutes into Lakers-Thunder. JJ Redick didn’t look happy with Rui before LAL’s timeout. pic.twitter.com/45dLvH4h3w — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) April 8, 2026

Clearly, this stretch of the final four games of the season without his star players is becoming a test of his coaching skills and resolve on how to lead the Lakers.

Some may argue that Redick has yet to earn the respect of his players. While others may say that he has cultivated this type of relationship with his players, as a former player himself, where they feel comfortable expressing their true frustrations with him.

That school of thought suggests that this was simply a spirited discussion between two high-energy individuals who simply want to win. And I am inclined to concur that there is no need to have a panic reaction over this confrontation when the Lakers have shown in the past that these can actually lead to an improvement of the team’s form.

The Lakers went on a nine-game winning streak and won 13 of 14 games in a row in March after the last time such a confrontation happened on the sidelines. Hence, there is no need to ring the alarm bells over this exchange.