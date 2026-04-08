Warriors Player Ratings: Curry Comes Off The Bench To Help Break 4-Game Losing Streak In Win Against Kings

The Golden State Warriors finally halted their four-game skid behind a much-needed offensive spark; this time coming from a familiar place. Stephen Curry, deployed off the bench, changed the rhythm of the game with timely shot-making and floor spacing, while the Warriors leaned heavily on perimeter efficiency to outlast the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State knocked down 17 threes and controlled most of the second half, overcoming inconsistent stretches from the starting unit. Following the 110-105 win, here are the Warriors’ player ratings.

Brandin Podziemski: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 5-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 6-6 FT, 30 MIN

Brandin Podziemski provided a steady scoring presence and capitalized on his opportunities from deep. His efficiency stood out, especially knocking down four threes and converting all of his free throws. He didn’t dominate the ball but played within the flow, delivering exactly what Golden State needed from a complementary starter.

De’Anthony Melton: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 TOV, 7-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 3-5 FT, 29 MIN

Melton was one of the most consistent performers on the floor, blending scoring and playmaking seamlessly. He shot efficiently, spaced the floor, and created for others without forcing the issue. His ability to contribute across multiple areas helped stabilize the offense.

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 5-12 FG, 4-11 3PT, 3-3 FT, 25 MIN

Curry completely shifted the game’s momentum upon checking in. Even without a scorching shooting night, his gravity alone opened up the floor for others. He knocked down key threes at crucial moments and provided the offensive burst Golden State desperately needed. His impact went far beyond the box score.

Gary Payton II: A

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 3 STL, 5-7 FG, 2-2 FT, 25 MIN

Payton delivered a classic high-energy performance, contributing defensively and finishing efficiently. His three steals and ability to generate extra possessions helped swing momentum, while his finishing around the rim remained reliable.

Charles Bassey: A

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 7-12 FG, 27 MIN

Bassey was able to protect the rim as he was able to dominate the paint with his impressive rim-protecting and was a physical presence to go along with his strong double-double. His glass presence, along with finishing efficiency, supplied the Warriors with the needed paint presence.

Pat Spencer: B-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 5-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-2 FT, 41 MIN

Spencer was more of a volume shooter than an efficient shooter. Despite scoring double figures and being aggressive on shooting, the shot selection and conversion rate put more points on the board than the game had available. He still maintained effort and offensive spacing, though the results were not very good.

Seth Curry: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 2-4 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-4 FT, 16 MIN

Seth Curry provided shooting off the bench and helped space the floor with timely shots from the perimeter. He helped add offense and made good decisions on the court, which helped the team.

Draymond Green: C+

Game Stats: 1 PT, 6 REB, 7 AST, 3 TOV, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 0-3 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 27 MIN

Draymond Green impacted the game in typical fashion as a facilitator and defensive presence, but his offensive limitations were glaring. Scoring just one point while missing all his field goal attempts, he struggled to provide any scoring threat. His playmaking and defense kept him from being a liability, but this was far from a complete performance.

Malevy Leons: D+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 3 TOV, 1-5 FG, 21 MIN

Leons struggled to make a meaningful impact, particularly offensively. Turnovers and missed opportunities limited his effectiveness, and he failed to establish any rhythm. His presence was largely neutral at best.