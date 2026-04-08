5 Things We Learned After Warriors Shatter Losing Streak In Much-Needed Win Against Kings

The Golden State Warriors took care of business against the Sacramento Kings in a much-needed 110-105 win to break their 4-game losing streak.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors finally found their answer – and it came from beyond the arc. After a frustrating stretch, Golden State snapped its losing streak with a composed, confident win over the Sacramento Kings, controlling the game for 67% of the time and building a double-digit cushion late.

This wasn’t a flawless performance, but it was a necessary one. The Warriors leaned into their identity, spacing the floor, sharing the ball, and getting timely contributions across the rotation. Here are the five things we learned from a team that looks to make noise in the play-in tournament.

 

1. Three-Point Shooting Reignited The Offense

Golden State’s offense looked like itself again – driven by spacing and shot-making. The Warriors knocked down 17-38 from three (45%), compared to just 11-31 (35%) for Sacramento.

Brandin Podziemski (4-6 from deep) and De’Anthony Melton (4-6) led the charge, combining efficient shooting with smart decision-making.

Even Stephen Curry, despite a modest 5-12 shooting night overall, contributed 4 triples that helped stretch the defense. The spacing forced Sacramento into constant rotations and eventually, breakdowns.

 

2. Balanced Scoring Stabilized The Rotation

This wasn’t a one-star takeover. Six Warriors scored in double figures, creating a balanced offensive profile that’s been missing during their skid.

De’Anthony Melton led with 21 points, while Brandin Podziemski added 20. Off the bench, Stephen Curry chipped in 17, and Gary Payton II provided 12 high-energy points.

Golden State finished with 27 assists, a reflection of cleaner ball movement and a willingness to trust the next pass – something that had been inconsistent in previous losses.

 

3. Kings Couldn’t Capitalize Inside Dominance

The Sacramento Kings actually controlled the paint, outscoring Golden State 56-36 and shooting a solid 47% from the field. Maxime Raynaud (17 points, 8 rebounds) and Precious Achiuwa (13 points, 6 rebounds) found success inside.

But Sacramento couldn’t turn that advantage into control of the game. Their perimeter defense lagged behind, and they struggled to match Golden State’s shot-making.

In today’s NBA, interior scoring alone rarely wins if you’re losing the math battle, and Sacramento lost it decisively from three.

 

4. Warriors’ Defense Made Timely Plays

While not dominant statistically, Golden State’s defense came through in key moments. They forced 15 turnovers and recorded 10 steals, disrupting Sacramento’s rhythm just enough.

Draymond Green anchored the defense with 7 assists and vocal leadership, while Gary Payton II added 3 steals and constant pressure on the perimeter.

The Warriors didn’t shut the Kings down, but they made the right stops at the right time, especially during momentum swings.

 

5. This Win Was About Resetting Identity

More than anything, this was a reset game for the Golden State Warriors. They didn’t try to reinvent themselves – they returned to what works: pace, spacing, and ball movement.

Despite 17 turnovers and being outscored in the paint, Golden State compensated with efficient shooting (45% from three, 79% from the line) and smarter execution late.

For a team searching for consistency, this wasn’t just a win – it was a reminder of who they are when things click.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Chase Center. Warriors Player Ratings: Curry Comes Off The Bench To Help Break 4-Game Losing Streak In Win Against Kings
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