Lakers Player Ratings: Shorthanded Team Gets Blown Out By Thunder In Rough Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t stand a chance against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night, falling to a one-sided 123-87 loss to get swept by the Thunder on the season. The Lakers came into this clash without multiple key players, as Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Marcus Smart, and Jaxson Hayes had all been ruled out before tip-off.

With Lakers coach JJ Redick admitting that the team isn’t going to focus on getting wins for seeding in their final week of regular-season action in 2025-26, these games are going to be crucial for the role players on the roster to prove to the coach that they deserve their spot. While these players couldn’t stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from leading the Thunder with 25 points and eight assists, some bright spots could bode well for the franchise going into the Playoffs.

Let’s take a deeper look at how the Lakers’ roster performed in this clash against the reigning champions, who are one step closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the West for a third consecutive season.

Luke Kennard: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 2-3 FT, 23 MIN

Luke Kennard had another strong night for the Lakers, arguably being their best player tonight. The lack of point guard play affected the shots created for him, but allowed him to have another strong game as a passer, showing his viability as a secondary or tertiary creator when the team is healthy.

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-10 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 0-3 FT, 26 MIN

Rui Hachimura had an efficient offensive night while playing the second-most minutes on the night. Unfortunately, it seemed he wasn’t in favor of JJ Redick after an early-game moment between the two, as Redick pulled Hachimura from the rotation early. However, he did get more opportunities later and had a decent performance against the best defensive unit in the NBA.

Drew Timme: C

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 4-9 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 1-2 FT, 27 MIN

Drew Timme led the Lakers in minutes while playing most of the game out of position. He played heavy minutes as a forward despite being a center, and showed flashes of strong offense. It’s hard to say this performance indicates more opportunity for Timme going forward, but it’s notable that he emerged with the most minutes played in this clash.

Adou Thiero: C

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 5-10 FT, 21 MIN

Adou Thiero had strong moments throughout this game, but didn’t make a difference-making impact in the minutes he got. Thankfully, he did show that he has great potential as a dangerous two-way forward in the NBA, provided the Lakers can develop the second-round pick into reaching that level.

Kobe Bufkin: C

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 2-6 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 3-4 FT, 18 MIN

Kobe Bufkin is fighting for his viability as an NBA player on a two-way contract with the Lakers, so he’ll be pleased with the flashes he showed in his 20 minutes of action against the Thunder. He showed off his three-point shooting by going perfect while playing tenacious on-ball defense. He had the best plus/minus on the night with zero in a 36-point loss, which is a good sign.

Nick Smith Jr.: C

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 AST, 4-6 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT, 12 MIN

Another former first-round pick on a two-way contract with the Lakers is Nick Smith Jr., who had a strong offensive night in limited minutes. His efficiency was notable as Smith emerges as a potential contender to absorb guard minutes in the playoffs alongside Bufkin if Doncic and Reaves can’t return in time.

Jake LaRavia: C-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 1-7 FG, 0-4 3-PT, 0-2 FT, 20 MIN

Jake LaRavia made his presence felt everywhere but had a very inefficient game, which took away from many of his defensive high points in this clash. His inability to score weighed him down heavily and basically made him unplayable, as his moments on defense can’t be exaggerated into saying it was a strong defensive performance.

Bronny James: C-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 2-9 FG, 0-5 3-PT, 23 MIN

Bronny James received extensive opportunities to showcase his development in the NBA, but he naturally struggled against the perimeter defense in the NBA. He was an active but unremarkable defender in this game as well, while his shot was nonexistent with the five misses he threw up. This was a night to forget for Bronny, who still has miles to go in his development before he can expect competitive NBA minutes.

Dalton Knecht: C-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 3 TOV, 2-6 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 19 MIN

Dalton Knecht got an opportunity to show why he deserves to get another opportunity in the Lakers’ rotation, but the swingman had a very average performance. The Thunder’s defense was never going to make it easy for the end-of-bench Lakers players on-court tonight, but Knecht’s swing-shooting ability had little to no impact in this contest.

Chris Manon Jr.: C-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 12 MIN

Chris Manon got the most run he’s gotten in an NBA game yet with his 12-minute cameo in this clash. It was an unremarkable performance with no highlights but also no major complaints. He just doesn’t look ready for competitive NBA minutes yet.

Deandre Ayton: D

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-2 FT, 23 MIN

Deandre Ayton was actively detrimental to the Lakers in this game. In what should’ve been a game where he’s the featured offensive piece available, Ayton was completely shut down by the Thunder. His impact on both ends could be measured as negative tonight, as the 27-year-old center looked like he didn’t belong on the court while surrounded by teammates playing more minutes in the G League than in the NBA.

Maxi Kleber: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 13 MIN

Maxi Kleber’s utility won’t change with extended minutes. He can be a good frontcourt defender and spacer, but he’s become very inconsistent on both ends, which came through tonight against elite opponents.

Jarred Vanderbilt: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 5 MIN

Jarred Vanderbilt saw limited action in the first quarter, getting pulled from the rotation 17 seconds into the second quarter after a heated exchange with coach Redick.