Luka Doncic And JJ Redick Appear To Argue During Game Against Warriors

Luka Doncic had a bit of a back-and-forth with Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) with head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed one of their most comfortable wins of this 2025-26 NBA season on Saturday, when they blew out the Golden State Warriors 129-101 at Chase Center. There were no real negatives to take from the performance, but it appears Luka Doncic and head coach JJ Redick had a bit of an argument at one point.

As Doncic walked off the court after being subbed out, he looked to have ignored Redick, who tried grabbing his hand to get his attention. The superstar and coach then got into a brief back-and-forth once the former reached the bench.


Doncic got up as well as Redick walked away, and Jarred Vanderbilt appeared to stop him from potentially continuing this argument. While this is somewhat interesting, it is definitely a stretch to claim there are any problems between them. These two were previously teammates on the Dallas Mavericks and have been on good terms for years now.

It wasn’t all that long ago, during a game between the Lakers and Mavericks on Feb. 12, that Doncic and Redick were hilariously throwing jabs at each other over fashion sense. The latter jokingly questioned what kind of jacket the former was wearing and was told he knows nothing about fashion. Doncic would later gift Redick that exact same jacket, so there’s no need to sound the alarm.

Doncic could well just have been frustrated about his play against the Warriors up to that point. By the looks of it, this happened in the first quarter, and the Slovenian had four points on 1-4 shooting from the field in the period. He might not have been interested in hearing whatever Redick had to say in that moment.

Doncic would end up playing better as the game went on. The six-time All-Star eventually finished with 26 points (9-17 FG), six rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block.

It was just yet another fine showing from Doncic after struggling just a little bit post the All-Star break. The 27-year-old followed this up by recording 28 points (10-16 FG), five rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block in the 128-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Redick loved what he saw from Doncic on the night. He praised the guard in his postgame press conference for getting the Lakers going with 12 points in the first quarter and for helping them get out of a funk in the third.

“He had a stretch there in the third quarter,” Redick said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “We really struggled. We were struggling to get kind of cohesive offense, and a lot of holding of the basketball, and we called timeout. And I thought that stretch for him, he just made a bunch of amazing plays, and we got our pace back. He split the blitz and scores at the rim. He has the the wraparound pass.

“The one pass he threw to Rui [Hachimura], which Rui airballed,” Redick continued. “Just the anticipation… Not every team switches that. They usually track with the five, and they switch with the guy coming off the Chin screen. And he read that before it even happened, and Rui gets a wide-open three. Again, processing speed was spectacular in that stretch.”

Redick was referring to a play late in the third quarter where Doncic found Rui Hachimura open in the corner for a three. Hachimura is one of the better shooters on the team, but somehow shot an airball. It didn’t cost the Lakers the least bit, though, as Doncic’s 13 points in the period had helped them establish a 20-point lead by then. They would cruise to victory.

The Lakers improved to 36-24 with this win over the Kings and will take on the New Orleans Pelicans next at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Feb 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) defends against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Leaked Video Unravels Kevin Durant And Tyler Herro Yelled The B-Word Multiple Times In Their Fight
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like